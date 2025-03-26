Proactive MD Continues Expanding Laboratories and Diagnostics in Midwest

Healthcare innovator is expanding to further patient access to testing services in the Great Lakes Region.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proactive MD, national leader in value-based care, has announced the expansion of their laboratory and diagnostic offerings throughout Illinois and Michigan.The new diagnostic centers will support the laboratory testing needs of employers and patients located in the Great Lakes region of the United States. These full-service labs will perform thousands of tests, including chemistry, molecular, genetic, and toxicology tests. Bringing these services in-house allows Proactive MD to improve quality and turn-around times and reduce costs.“We are very excited to announce the addition of these new diagnostic facilities. Laboratory tests play a vital role in predictive medicine, improving outcomes and diagnosis, and prescription capabilities,” says John Collier, CEO of Proactive MD. “Bringing these facilities in-house allows us to improve access to care and increase points of access to the patients that we support.”This acquisition follows a series of national growth initiatives in diagnostics, pathology, pharmacy, and primary care.About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at www.proactive.md

