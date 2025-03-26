AVIDLOVE Partners with SeekHer Foundation to Champion Women’s Mental Well-being

New York, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVIDLOVE has officially partnered with SeekHer Foundation, a non-profit advocacy project of WellSeek, a social impact collective dedicated to advancing women’s mental health and well-being in workplaces and communities. This collaboration is not just about financial support—it reflects AVIDLOVE’s belief that true empowerment goes beyond fashion—it’s about fostering emotional well-being, self-worth, and a sense of belonging.

As part of this collaboration, from March 8 to May 31, AVIDLOVE will donate 1% of its Official Store sales to SeekHer, directly contributing to programs that help women build resilience and prioritize their well-being. By merging fashion with purpose, this initiative encourages women to embrace their inner beauty and mental strength, reinforcing that confidence isn’t just about how you look—it’s about how you feel, think, and navigate the world with self-assurance. To encourage participation, AVIDLOVE is offering a 30% discount with the code SEEKHER, allowing customers to support the cause while embracing their self-care.





Beyond donations, AVIDLOVE is fostering a movement of shared empowerment. Through the #AvidloveEmpowerHer campaign, customers and supporters are encouraged to share their personal stories of confidence, resilience, and self-love. By amplifying these voices, AVIDLOVE seeks to create a space where women feel truly seen, heard, and uplifted.

AVIDLOVE’s Commitment to Social Responsibility and Women’s Empowerment

AVIDLOVE’s collaboration with SeekHer Foundation reflects the brand’s broader commitment to social responsibility and the well-being of women. By contributing a portion of its sales to support women’s mental health advocacy, AVIDLOVE is aligning its business practices with meaningful social impact. This initiative recognizes that empowerment is not solely about fashion—it is also about addressing the challenges that affect women’s confidence and well-being in everyday life.

This partnership underscores a growing shift in the fashion industry—where brands are expected to stand for more than just products. While AVIDLOVE has always promoted confidence through intimate apparel, this collaboration signals a deeper commitment: acknowledging that empowerment isn’t just about what you wear, but how you feel, how you are treated, and whether you have the support you need.

Through this initiative, AVIDLOVE reinforces that its mission is not just about style—it is about strength, resilience, and the collective empowerment of women everywhere.

AVIDLOVE’s 2025 Journey

During the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles in February, AVIDLOVE stepped up by donating clothing to those who lost their homes and belongings. This act of support highlights the brand’s belief that fashion is more than just appearance—it is about dignity, comfort, and care.

On February 23, AVIDLOVE showcased its "Speak in Tongues of Desire" collection at the Milan runway show, a show that pushed the boundaries of sensuality and self-expression. This collection emphasized that confidence comes from embracing one’s true self and challenging outdated perceptions of femininity.

At the Paris runway show on March 3, AVIDLOVE presented its "Angels in the Bedroom" collection, celebrating femininity in all its diverse forms. This runway event was more than just a fashion show—it was a declaration that beauty and empowerment are deeply personal.

Redefining Beauty: Confidence, Wellness, and Self-Care

At its core, AVIDLOVE has always been about more than fashion—it's about feeling beautiful inside and out. This partnership with SeekHer is a reminder that true confidence begins with self-care—not just in how we present ourselves to the world, but in how we nurture our mental and emotional well-being.

By supporting SeekHer and fostering a conversation around empowerment, AVIDLOVE isn’t just making a statement—it’s leading a movement. A movement where beauty is defined not just by how we look, but by how we feel, heal, and grow.





Dana LI Dana (at) ekouaer.com

