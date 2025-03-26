ROHM Develops a New Compact Thermal Printhead for A4-Sized Mobile Printers

8-inch design combines an industry-leading 11.67mm height with 7.2V drive for energy-efficient printing

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced the new KA2008-B07N70A thermal printhead, compatible with a 2-cell Li-ion battery (7.2V). The product is designed to deliver high print quality with low power consumption and optimized for A4 size printers (210mm width). Height has been reduced by approximately 16% from the conventional 14mm to a best-in-class[1] 11.67mm, contributing to a more compact printer design. Moreover, optimizing the heating element structure while improving the driver IC and wiring layout enables the support for 7.2V operation, reducing the applied energy required for printing by approximately 66% compared to conventional 12V drive (at 50 mm/s print speed). Adjustments to the individual wiring of the resistive elements ensure uniform heat generation, stabilizing print quality and enabling sharp and high-resolution 203dpi printing, even at speeds up to 100 mm/s.

In recent years, the thermal printer market has been expanding in response to increasing demand to print qualified invoices and customs labels fueled by the growth of overseas e-commerce, as well as prescriptions and drug information sheets in hospitals and pharmacies. The demand for mobile printers has surged, particularly in the logistics and business sectors, where portability and ease of maintenance are highly valued. Among these trends, the adoption of A4-sized thermal printers has been growing in Asian markets, particularly in China, driving the need for 8-inch thermal printheads.

A4-sized mobile printers face challenges such as high power consumption due to their wider print width, requiring larger battery capacities compared to smaller printers such as receipt printers. Moreover, the need for multiple driver ICs to control the heating elements in A4-sized printers often results in variations in heat generation due to the differences in wiring lengths between elements, which affect print quality, such as color development and uniformity.

The KA2008-B07N70A addresses these challenges through an optimized design that enhances mechanical strength and durability by mitigating the effects of expansion and contraction caused by temperature changes. This meets the stringent durability requirements of A4-sized printers (the primary target market) while supporting both thermal and transfer printing methods, offering versatile printing for a wide range of applications.

While thermal printheads are typically used in combination with connectors and a heat sink, the KA2008-B07N70A can also be supplied as a standalone board, providing greater design flexibility for printer manufacturers. For inquiries regarding the product as part of a set, please contact a sales representative or visit the contact page on ROHM’s website.

Going forward, ROHM plans to develop a 300dpi resolution thermal printhead for mobile A4-sized printers in spring 2025. The company also intends to expand its considerable lineup with products that deliver high-speed printing with superior efficiency.

For more information on printheads for mobile printers, please refer to the following URL on ROHM’s website: https://www.rohm.com/products/printheads/mobile-printers.

Sales Information

Available now (OEM quantities)

Application Examples

A4-sized mobile printers

Industrial control label printers

Tattoo stencil printers, etc.

