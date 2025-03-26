NUJ members join protests against government’s welfare cuts

A large protest took place outside No10 Downing Street on Wednesday to coincide with the UK government's financial Spring Statement and in response to their recent proposed cuts to disability benefits.

Organised by Disabled People Against Cuts (DPAC) those attending included disabled rights campaigners, trade unionists, along with NUJ members, welfare rights activists, anti-war campaigners and many others who came together to express anger at government's spending plans.

The protest in London under the slogan of ‘Welfare Not Warfare,’ was one of many taking place throughout the UK as part of the DPAC’s national day of action. This was in response to the government’s ‘Pathways to Work’ Green Paper” released last week which proposed large cuts in disabled people’s incomes.

The large numbers that attended today’s protest is testament to the anger that many people feel at the size of the cuts and followed news the night before that they will be much larger, and more savage than initially mooted.

Strong condemnation has come from many in the trade union movement, including from Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary who joined with ten other trade union leaders in publishing an open letter criticising the government’s benefit reforms. All together they represented over 1 million workers across the UK, and they expressed they’re “profoundly concerned by the proposals outlined in the ‘Pathways to Work’ Green Paper.”

The main restrictions outlined by the government included tightening the criteria for claims for personal independence payments (Pips). This is a benefit that is paid regardless of whether someone is in work, to compensate for the additional costs of being disabled. In total the proposed changes will result in £5bn of cuts to disability and incapacity benefits which are expected to leave up to one million people worse off.

Little wonder there is widespread fear in the grassroots disabled people’s movement as to their impact. Last week the NUJ’s Disabled Members’ Council expressed its grave concern over the impact the welfare proposals will have on members. They stressed the need for accurate and fair reporting on the proposals and noted that language that stigmatises or devalues disabled people and their lives, undermines reporting and creates misinformation.

These were points emphasised on today’s protest outside Downing Street by Natasha Hirst, NUJ president and herself a disabled activist. She joined many other speakers in criticising the government’s plans, and in addressing a growing crowd, Natasha said,

“I am here from the National Union of Journalists in solidarity with disabled people. Our members commit to our code of conduct, and we all make a commitment to fair, accurate and ethical reporting. Our responsibility as journalists is to hold those in power to account, to scrutinise and challenge the government. And to give voice to the stories of disabled people who are genuinely desperate and fearful for their future right now. “Disabled people’s lives matter. Whether we can work or not, we matter. We have value to our family, our friends, our communities. Pip is not an out of work benefit, it has nothing to do with employment status. It exists to support us as disabled people to survive in an inaccessible world. “One of two things is true: Either the Government does not understand what Pip is, or it is hoping that you don’t. These are immoral and cruel proposals that will take away the financial support that keeps many disabled people alive. “Disabled people have been vilified and dehumanised. We have been left to struggle alone with attacks on the support and services that are essential to us. “These proposals will take away vital financial support from disabled people, without addressing the discrimination, abuse and exclusion that we experience in our daily lives. This must be called out for what it is: a vile and cruel attack on disabled people that will ultimately bring harm to everyone.” “MPs must listen to their disabled constituents; Journalists need to make space for disabled people’s stories; Editors need more disabled journalists in our newsrooms. More than anything, disabled people need your solidarity.”

Natasha’s speech was warmly applauded by the crowd and other speakers joined her in their condemnation of the government’s plans. MPs John McDonnell and Jeremy Corbyn both spoke of their frustrations and anger at the proposals and explained that this will lead many disabled people forced into greater levels of poverty and destitution.

The Downing Street rally was followed with a march to parliament to coincide with the government’s spring statement. It linked up with other campaigners who were there to raise other issues such as better housing provision, anti-racism initiatives and to stop cuts in the NHS.

Along with the protest in London, there have been a series of DPAC rallies and campaign meetings throughout the UK this week. All of which suggests opposition to the government’s benefits proposals is gathering support and potentially could escalate.

The deadline for the Pathways to Work: Reforming Benefits and Support to Get Britain Working Green Paper consultation is 30 June.

Return to listing