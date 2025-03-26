New map shows location of PEI sport and recreation facilities

CANADA, March 26 - A new online tool is available to help Islanders easily find information about local sports and recreation facilities located across the province.

The Sport and Recreation Facilities Map provides an easy way for people to explore a variety of options, offering quick access to detailed information with just a few clicks.

“Whether you’re a local or a visitor, this map makes it easier than ever to explore PEI’s many recreational spaces. This initiative is part of our ongoing effort to support active lifestyles and community wellness, while ensuring everyone can quickly access the information they need.” - Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture, Zack Bell.

The map includes details about various facilities, from sports fields and community centers to gyms and outdoor spaces. People can find helpful information like facility names, addresses, and other key details to help plan their next activity or event.

“We encourage everyone to check out this fantastic resource, as it’s a great way to discover new places to explore and enjoy,” Bell added.

The online tool is free and accessible on the provincial government website at Sport and Recreation Facilities Map for everyone.



Media contact:

Marla Morrison

Department of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture

marlamorrison@gov.pe.ca