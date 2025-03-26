Top U.S. Patriotic Apparel Brand Deploys Kornit Digital’s Flagship Apollo System to Unlock the Agility of Digital Printing

Grunt Style significantly increases production speed and shortens reaction time for surging customer demand – powered by the automated Kornit Apollo direct-to-garment digital print solution.



Addition of digital production to existing screen printing ensures no item is ever out of stock as demand grows for patriotic apparel



ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital LTD. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a global pioneer in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, today announced that Grunt Style – one of America’s most recognized patriotic apparel brands – is making a bold move from analog screen printing to digital production with Kornit Apollo. This strategic shift provides Grunt Style the agility necessary to eliminate stock shortages, produce at record speeds, and meet demand with unmatched efficiency, all while supporting a commitment to high-quality, American-made apparel.

Founded in 2009 by a former Army Drill Sargent, Grunt Style has built a fiercely loyal following by combining disruptive marketing, premium apparel, and an unapologetic commitment to American pride. With 17 retail stores and distribution across more than 2,500 locations, the brand required a production solution that could scale with e-commerce and retail demand – without delays or waste.

The Kornit Apollo direct-to-garment platform is specifically designed to address these needs with a solution that revolutionizes the supply chain by unlocking new levels of speed and flexibility. Apollo is unmatched in the market, setting the bar for high speed, retail quality direct-to- garment digital printing – enabling customers to gain a competitive edge through:

Unmatched speed with ability to produce up to 400 garments per hour

Automated loading and unloading of garments

Auto-sized pallet shifting per garment size

One-step system managed by a single operator

“Speed, efficiency and quality are critical to our success at Grunt Style – and Kornit Apollo delivers. With the power to manage fully automated, on-demand production, we’re now able to eliminate stock shortages, produce at record speeds, and scale seamlessly – without compromising our commitment to premium apparel,” said Bill Hammond, CFO/COO at Grunt Style. “This isn’t just an upgrade; it’s a fundamental shift in how we’re able to meet customer demand in real-time.”

“Apparel isn’t just about the garments; its a new form of self-expression. That’s why brands such as Grunt Style have become so popular, as consumers want to share their love of country and community with great looking fashion garments,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital. “For brands and producers, speed and agility are the key factors that truly define success in today’s apparel market – and Apollo is designed from the bottom up to meet these requirements. With Apollo, there’s virtually no limit to what our customers can achieve. This is the future of on-demand production.”

To learn more about Kornit Apollo and how it’s revolutionizing the transition from screen to digital production, visit www.kornit.com.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion, and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

