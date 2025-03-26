Tilray Successfully Prevails with Dismissal of HEXO Shareholder Lawsuit

NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), and its subsidiary HEXO Corporation (“HEXO”), announced the successful dismissal of the Clement Italume vs. Robinhood Markets Inc., Robinhood Financial LLC, HEXO and Tilray lawsuit as against them. Specifically, the Massachusetts Superior Court, Suffolk County, granted Tilray’s and HEXO’s summary judgment motion in full, dismissing Clement Italume’s (“Plaintiff”) claims. The Court previously ruled that the Plaintiff’s claims against the Robinhood defendants are subject to arbitration.

The Plaintiff sought damages totalling approximately $8 million, alleging that HEXO and Tilray failed to properly disclose and notify shareholders of HEXO’s corporate actions in December 2022 and Tilray’s acquisition of HEXO in June 2023. Plaintiff alleged that this lack of notice caused financial loss to shareholders. The Plaintiff further alleged that HEXO manufactured the reverse stock split to “delete” or otherwise wrongfully convert his HEXO shares.

In its Order, the Court rejected Plaintiff’s allegations, finding that the Plaintiff cited no sufficient evidence that the identified corporate actions caused financial loss or that HEXO and Tilray failed to properly notify shareholders of Tilray’s acquisition. The Court further held that the Plaintiff was unable to establish credible damages arising from his claims. It is uncertain if Plaintiff will appeal the ruling of the Massachusetts Superior Court.

