Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

KALISPELL, Mont., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc.'s (NYSE: GBCI) Board of Directors, at a meeting held on March 26, 2025, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 160 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times. The dividend is payable on April 17, 2025, to owners of record on April 08, 2025.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.:

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its bank divisions: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).

Visit Glacier’s website at http://www.glacierbancorp.com

Contact: Randall M. Chesler, CEO

(406) 751-4722

Ron J. Copher, CFO

(406) 751-7706



