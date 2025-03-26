Coherent Announces Intent to Sell Epitaxial Fabrication Facility in Champaign, Illinois

SAXONBURG, Pa., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that it will sell its epitaxial fabrication facility in Champaign, Illinois, as part of its ongoing initiatives to optimize its manufacturing footprint.

The 65,000 ft2 campus features five G3 epi systems in 15,000 ft2 of Class 1000 ballroom-style cleanrooms. The fab is facilitized for up to 10 epitaxial tools and previously produced 2-inch to 6-inch indium phosphide and gallium arsenide wafers. Located six miles from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the site comprises four buildings and a variety of fabrication and characterization equipment.

Inquiries can be directed to Tim Challingsworth, VP of Strategy & Corporate Development, at tim.challingsworth@coherent.com.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Wilson

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

corporate.communications@coherent.com

