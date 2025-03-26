Honoring Epilepsy Awareness for International Purple Day

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York State landmarks will be lit purple this evening for International Purple Day in honor of Epilepsy Awareness.

“Epilepsy is often a misunderstood and stigmatized condition that can affect people of all ages and backgrounds,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State is proud to participate in raising awareness by illuminating state landmarks on International Purple Day to support those living with epilepsy.”

Epilepsy is a disorder of the central nervous system resulting in seizures that may have no apparent cause and that happen more than once. More than half the time, the cause of epilepsy is unknown. When the cause can be determined, it is most often due to head injury, infections or a tumor in the brain, a stroke, degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, substance use or hereditary factors.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Epilepsy is a serious condition that can have lifelong impacts, but the good news is it can often be treated by medication and sometimes surgery. By raising awareness during International Purple Day, we are ensuring more people will be able to achieve good seizure control and a better overall quality of life.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 215,000 people in New York are living with active epilepsy, a disorder of the central nervous system that results in seizures. Other studies suggest that about 9,000 individuals are diagnosed yearly in the State.

Landmarks to be lit include: