Concentrix Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Exceeds first quarter revenue and profit guidance

Reiterates full year guidance and remains on track to generate approximately $625 million to $650 million of adjusted free cash flow for the year

Expects to return more than $240 million to shareholders in fiscal 2025 through share repurchases and dividends

Ongoing momentum and demand for iX Hello™ AI products

NEWARK, Calif., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today announced financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended February 28, 2025.

Three Months Ended February 28, 2025 February 29, 2024 Change Revenue ($M) $ 2,372.2 $ 2,402.7 (1.3)% Operating income ($M) $ 168.9 $ 148.4 13.8 % Non-GAAP operating income ($M) (1) $ 321.5 $ 319.1 0.8 % Operating margin 7.1 % 6.2 % 90 bps Non-GAAP operating margin (1) 13.6 % 13.3 % 30 bps Net income ($M) $ 70.3 $ 52.1 34.9 % Non-GAAP net income ($M) (1) $ 188.1 $ 175.7 7.1 % Adjusted EBITDA ($M) (1) $ 374.2 $ 384.3 (2.6)% Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 15.8 % 16.0 % -20 bps Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.04 $ 0.76 36.8 % Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 2.79 $ 2.57 8.6 %

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights:

Revenue of $2,372.2 million, a decrease of 1.3% year-on-year as reported compared to revenue of $2,402.7 million in the prior year first quarter. The Company grew revenue 1.3% year-on-year on a constant currency basis.

Operating income of $168.9 million, or 7.1% of revenue, compared to $148.4 million, or 6.2% of revenue, in the prior year first quarter.

Non-GAAP operating income of $321.5 million, or 13.6% of revenue, compared to $319.1 million, or 13.3% of revenue in the prior year first quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $374.2 million, or 15.8% of revenue, compared with $384.3 million, or 16.0% of revenue in the prior year first quarter.

Cash flow provided by operations was $1.4 million in the quarter. Adjusted free cash flow (1) was a use of $39.8 million in the quarter.

was a use of $39.8 million in the quarter. Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) was $1.04 compared to $0.76 in the prior year first quarter.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.79 compared to $2.57 in the prior year first quarter.



“Our first quarter results demonstrate our progress as we win quality business and take advantage of GenAI opportunities, leveraging our unique technology and service capabilities to drive our clients’ success,” said Chris Caldwell, President and CEO of Concentrix. “With a solid start to the year, we remain on track to deliver ongoing constant currency revenue growth, while expanding margins and growing free cash flow in 2025 and beyond.”

Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program:

The Company paid a $0.33275 per share quarterly dividend on February 11, 2025. The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33275 per share payable on May 6, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 25, 2025.

The Company repurchased approximately 550,000 common shares in the first quarter at a cost of $26.2 million under its previously announced share repurchase program at an average cost of $47.84 per share. At February 28, 2025, the Company’s remaining share repurchase authorization was $582.3 million.

Business Outlook

The following statements are based on the Company’s current expectations for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and the full year fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, amortization of intangible assets, depreciation, share-based compensation, and the related tax effects thereon. The non-GAAP EPS guidance assumes no impact from changes in acquisition contingent consideration and foreign currency losses (gains), net included in other expense (income), net. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Expectations:

Second quarter reported revenue of $2.370 billion to $2.390 billion. Based on current exchange rates, these expectations assume an approximate 90-basis point negative impact of foreign exchange rates compared with the prior year period. The guidance implies constant currency revenue growth for the quarter ranging from 0.50% to 1.25%.

Operating income of $155 million to $165 million and non-GAAP operating income of $315 million to $325 million.

Non-GAAP EPS of $2.69 to $2.80, assuming approximately 63.5 million diluted common shares outstanding and approximately 5% of net income attributable to participating securities.

The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 26%.

Full Year Fiscal 2025 Expectations:

Full year reported revenue of $9.490 billion to $9.635 billion. Based on current exchange rates, the expectations assume an approximate 135-basis point negative impact of foreign exchange rates compared with the prior year. The guidance implies constant currency revenue growth for the full year of 0% to 1.5%.

Operating income of $669 million to $709 million and non-GAAP operating income of $1,300 million to $1,340 million.

Non-GAAP EPS of $11.18 to $11.77, assuming approximately 63.6 million diluted common shares outstanding and approximately 5% of net income attributable to participating securities.

The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 25.5% to 26.5%.

In addition, the Company expects to generate approximately $625 million to $650 million of adjusted free cash flow in fiscal year 2025.

The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of the non-GAAP EPS outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to (a) the inability to forecast future changes in acquisition contingent consideration, which is based, in part, on the future trading price of the Company’s common stock, and (b) the inability to forecast future foreign currency losses (gains), net included in other expense (income), net. For the same reason, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which may have a material impact on the Company’s GAAP results.

The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of the adjusted free cash flow outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to uncertainty related to the future changes in the Company’s factoring program and related timing of those changes. For the same reason, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which may have a material impact on the Company’s GAAP results.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call for investors to review its first quarter fiscal 2025 results today at 5:00 p.m. (ET)/2:00 p.m. (PT) .

The live conference call webcast will be available in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website under “Events and Presentations” at https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

About us: Experience the power of Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world’s best brands, today and into the future. We’re human-centered, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. Whether it’s designing game-changing brand experiences, building and scaling secure AI technologies, or running digital operations that deliver global consistency with a local touch, we have it covered. At the heart of everything we do lies a commitment to transforming the way companies connect, interact, and grow. We’re here to redefine what success means, delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

Use of Non-GAAP Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP financial information, including:

Constant currency revenue growth, which is revenue growth adjusted for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Constant currency revenue growth is calculated by translating the revenue of each fiscal year in the billing currency to U.S. dollars using the comparable prior year’s currency conversion rate in comparison to prior year’s revenue. Generally, when the U.S. dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, revenue growth at constant currency rates or adjusting for currency will be higher or lower than revenue growth reported at actual exchange rates.

Non-GAAP operating income, which is operating income, adjusted to exclude acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, step-up depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, and share-based compensation.

Non-GAAP operating margin, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, divided by revenue.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, plus depreciation (exclusive of step-up depreciation).

Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP net income, which is net income excluding the tax-effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, step-up depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, imputed interest related to the sellers’ note issued in connection with the combination with Webhelp (the “sellers’ note”), change in acquisition contingent consideration and foreign currency losses (gains), net. Non-GAAP net income also excludes the income tax effect of certain tax law changes.

Free cash flow, which is cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures, and adjusted free cash flow, which is free cash flow excluding the effect of changes in the outstanding factoring balance. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful measure of cash flows since capital expenditures are a necessary component of ongoing operations. We believe that adjusted free cash flow is a meaningful measure of cash flows because it removes the effect of factoring which changes the timing of the receipt of cash for certain receivables. However, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow have limitations because they do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow do not incorporate payments for business acquisitions.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS, which is diluted EPS excluding the per share, tax-effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, step-up depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, imputed interest related to the sellers’ note, change in acquisition contingent consideration and foreign currency losses (gains), net. Non-GAAP EPS also excludes the per share income tax effect of certain tax law changes. Non-GAAP EPS excludes net income attributable to participating securities and the related per share, tax-effected impact of adjustments to net income described above reflect only those amounts that are attributable to common shareholders.

We believe that providing this additional information is useful to the reader to better assess and understand our base operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods and for planning and forecasting in future periods, primarily because management typically monitors the business adjusted for these items in addition to GAAP results. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in some cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization of intangible assets. Although intangible assets contribute to our revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the services performed for our clients. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of our acquisition activity. Accordingly, we believe excluding the amortization of intangible assets, along with the other non-GAAP adjustments, which neither relate to the ordinary course of our business nor reflect our underlying business performance, enhances our and our investors’ ability to compare our past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures also exclude share-based compensation expense. Given the subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when calculating share-based compensation expense, management believes this additional information allows investors to make additional comparisons between our operating results and those of our peers. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial condition, growth and profitability, results of operations, including revenue and operating income, cash flows, and effective tax rate, the Company’s market valuation, the future growth and success of the Company’s capabilities and products portfolio, the potential benefits associated with use of the Company’s generative artificial intelligence and other products, including productivity and engagement gains, investments, share repurchase and dividend activity, capital allocation, debt repayment and obligations, business strategy, product launches, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, and statements that include words such as believe, expect, intend, plan, may, will, anticipate, provide, could, should, target, estimate, outlook, and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things: risks related to general economic conditions and their effects on our clients’ businesses, including consumer demand, interest rates, inflation, international tariffs, supply chains, and the effects of the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza; cyberattacks on the Company’s or its clients’ networks and information technology systems; uncertainty around, and disruption from, new and emerging technologies, including the adoption and utilization of generative artificial intelligence; the failure of the Company’s staff and contractors to adhere to the Company’s and its clients’ controls and processes; the inability to protect personal and proprietary information; the effects of communicable diseases or other public health crises, natural disasters and adverse weather conditions; geopolitical, economic and climate- or weather-related risks in regions with a significant concentration of the Company’s operations; the ability to successfully execute on the Company’s strategy; the timing and success of product launches; competitive conditions in the Company’s industry and consolidation of its competitors; variability in demand by the Company’s clients or the early termination of the Company’s client contracts; the level of business activity of the Company’s clients and the market acceptance and performance of their products and services; the demand for end-to-end solutions and technology; damage to the Company’s reputation through the actions or inactions of third parties; changes in law, regulations, or regulatory guidance, or changes in their interpretation or enforcement; the operability of the Company’s communication services and information technology systems and networks; the loss of key personnel or the inability to attract and retain staff across all geographies with the skills and expertise needed for the Company’s business; increases in the cost of labor; the inability to successfully identify, complete, and integrate strategic acquisitions or investments or realize anticipated benefits within the expected timeframe, including with respect to the Company’s combination with Webhelp; higher than expected tax liabilities; currency exchange rate fluctuations; investigative or legal actions; and other factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and subsequent documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. The Company does not undertake a duty to update forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

Copyright 2025 Concentrix Corporation. All rights reserved. Concentrix, Webhelp, the Concentrix logo, and all other Concentrix company, product, and services word and design marks and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of Concentrix Corporation and its subsidiaries. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

From Fortune ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 500 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of Concentrix.

Investor Contact :

Sara Buda

Investor Relations

Concentrix Corporation

sara.buda@concentrix.com

(617) 331-0955

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except par value) February 28, 2025 November 30, 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 308,000 $ 240,571 Accounts receivable, net 2,014,821 1,926,737 Other current assets 637,777 675,116 Total current assets 2,960,598 2,842,424 Property and equipment, net 677,636 714,517 Goodwill 4,935,758 4,986,967 Intangible assets, net 2,161,072 2,286,940 Deferred tax assets 235,970 218,396 Other assets 924,085 942,194 Total assets $ 11,895,119 $ 11,991,438 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 158,038 $ 209,812 Current portion of long-term debt 460 2,522 Accrued compensation and benefits 585,341 706,619 Other accrued liabilities 920,143 977,314 Income taxes payable 128,202 99,546 Total current liabilities 1,792,184 1,995,813 Long-term debt, net 4,901,432 4,733,056 Other long-term liabilities 873,639 910,271 Deferred tax liabilities 294,094 312,574 Total liabilities 7,861,349 7,951,714 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of February 28, 2025 and November 30, 2024, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized; 69,007 and 68,849 shares issued as of February 28, 2025 and November 30, 2024, respectively, and 63,814 and 64,238 shares outstanding as of February 28, 2025 and November 30, 2024, respectively 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 3,711,701 3,683,608 Treasury stock, 5,193 and 4,611 shares as of February 28, 2025 and November 30, 2024, respectively (449,374 ) (421,449 ) Retained earnings 1,239,638 1,191,871 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (468,202 ) (414,313 ) Total stockholders’ equity 4,033,770 4,039,724 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,895,119 $ 11,991,438





CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended February 28, 2025 February 29, 2024 % Change Revenue Technology and consumer electronics $ 657,692 $ 665,102 (1)% Retail, travel and e-commerce 583,898 583,712 — % Communications and media 371,000 380,165 (2)% Banking, financial services and insurance 365,193 365,422 — % Healthcare 189,805 191,089 (1)% Other 204,634 217,258 (6)% Total revenue $ 2,372,222 $ 2,402,748 (1)% Cost of revenue 1,516,323 1,546,219 (2)% Gross profit 855,899 856,529 — % Selling, general and administrative expenses 687,032 708,090 (3)% Operating income 168,867 148,439 14 % Interest expense and finance charges, net 72,994 82,439 (11)% Other expense (income), net (4,919 ) (6,824 ) (28)% Income before income taxes 100,792 72,824 38 % Provision for income taxes 30,535 20,722 47 % Net income $ 70,257 $ 52,102 35 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.04 $ 0.76 Diluted $ 1.04 $ 0.76 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 64,037 65,664 Diluted 64,065 65,790





CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended February 28, 2025 Revenue $ 2,372,222 Revenue growth, as reported under U.S. GAAP (1.3)% Foreign exchange impact 2.6 % Constant currency revenue growth 1.3 %





Three Months Ended February 28, 2025 February 29, 2024 Operating income $ 168,867 $ 148,439 Acquisition-related and integration expenses (1) 18,024 30,173 Step-up depreciation 2,376 2,501 Amortization of intangibles 105,619 116,302 Share-based compensation 26,600 21,646 Non-GAAP operating income $ 321,486 $ 319,061





Three Months Ended February 28, 2025 February 29, 2024 Net income $ 70,257 $ 52,102 Interest expense and finance charges, net 72,994 82,439 Provision for income taxes 30,535 20,722 Other expense (income), net (4,919 ) (6,824 ) Acquisition-related and integration expenses (1) 18,024 30,173 Step-up depreciation 2,376 2,501 Amortization of intangibles 105,619 116,302 Share-based compensation 26,600 21,646 Depreciation (exclusive of step-up depreciation) 52,721 65,257 Adjusted EBITDA $ 374,207 $ 384,318





Three Months Ended February 28, 2025 February 29, 2024 Operating margin 7.1 % 6.2 % Non-GAAP operating margin 13.6 % 13.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.8 % 16.0 %





Three Months Ended February 28, 2025 February 29, 2024 Net income $ 70,257 $ 52,102 Acquisition-related and integration expenses (1) 18,024 30,173 Step-up depreciation 2,376 2,501 Imputed interest related to sellers’ note included in interest expense and finance charges, net 4,186 4,178 Change in acquisition contingent consideration included in other expense (income), net (2,024 ) (14,897 ) Foreign currency losses (gains), net (2) (4,179 ) 6,610 Amortization of intangibles 105,619 116,302 Share-based compensation 26,600 21,646 Income taxes related to the above (3) (36,992 ) (42,960 ) Income tax effect of change in tax law 4,269 — Non-GAAP net income $ 188,136 $ 175,655





Three Months Ended February 28, 2025 February 29, 2024 Net income $ 70,257 $ 52,102 Less: net income allocated to participating securities (3,416 ) (1,998 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders 66,841 50,104 Acquisition-related and integration expenses allocated to common stockholders (1) 17,148 29,016 Step-up depreciation allocated to common stockholders 2,260 2,405 Imputed interest related to sellers' note included in interest expense and finance charges, net allocated to common stockholders 3,982 4,018 Change in acquisition contingent consideration included in other expense (income), net allocated to common stockholders (1,926 ) (14,326 ) Foreign currency losses (gains), net allocated to common stockholders (2) (3,976 ) 6,357 Amortization of intangibles allocated to common stockholders 100,484 111,842 Share-based compensation allocated to common stockholders 25,307 20,816 Income taxes related to the above allocated to common stockholders (3) (35,193 ) (41,313 ) Income tax effect of change in tax law allocated to common stockholders 4,061 — Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 178,988 $ 168,919

Three Months Ended February 28, 2025 February 29, 2024 Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”)(4) $ 1.04 $ 0.76 Acquisition-related and integration expenses(1) 0.27 0.44 Step-up depreciation 0.04 0.04 Imputed interest related to sellers' note included in interest expense and finance charges, net 0.06 0.06 Change in acquisition contingent consideration included in other expense (income), net (0.03 ) (0.22 ) Foreign currency losses (gains), net(2) (0.06 ) 0.10 Amortization of intangibles 1.57 1.70 Share-based compensation 0.40 0.32 Income taxes related to the above(3) (0.56 ) (0.63 ) Income tax effect of change in tax law 0.06 — Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.79 $ 2.57 Weighted-average number of common shares - diluted 64,065 65,790





Three Months Ended February 28, 2025 February 29, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,408 $ (46,870 ) Purchases of property and equipment (50,618 ) (56,059 ) Free cash flow (49,210 ) (102,929 ) Change in outstanding factoring balances 9,394 21,624 Adjusted free cash flow $ (39,816 ) $ (81,305 )





Forecast Three Months Ending May 31, 2025 Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2025 Low High Low High Revenue $ 2,370,000 $ 2,390,000 $ 9,490,000 $ 9,635,000 Revenue growth, as reported under U.S. GAAP (0.40)% 0.35 % (1.35)% 0.15 % Foreign exchange impact 0.90 % 0.90 % 1.35 % 1.35 % Constant currency revenue growth 0.50 % 1.25 % 0.00 % 1.50 %





Forecast Three Months Ending May 31, 2025 Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2025 Low High Low High Operating income $ 155,000 $ 165,000 $ 669,000 $ 709,000 Amortization of intangibles 109,000 109,000 432,000 432,000 Share-based compensation 29,000 29,000 123,000 123,000 Acquisition-related and integration expenses 19,500 19,500 66,000 66,000 Step-up depreciation 2,500 2,500 10,000 10,000 Non-GAAP operating income $ 315,000 $ 325,000 $ 1,300,000 $ 1,340,000

(1) For the three months ended February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024, acquisition-related and integration expenses, including restructuring costs, primarily included integration costs associated with the Company’s combination with Webhelp. These costs primarily include severance and employee-related costs, costs associated with facilities consolidation, including lease terminations to integrate the businesses, and information technology system consolidation costs.

(2) Foreign currency losses (gains), net are included in other expense (income), net and primarily consist of gains and losses recognized on the revaluation and settlement of foreign currency transactions and realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts that do not qualify for hedge accounting.

(3) The tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the tax-deductible portion of the expenses and applying the entity-specific, statutory tax rates applicable to each item during the respective periods presented.

(4) Diluted EPS is calculated using the two-class method. The two-class method is an earnings allocation proportional to the respective ownership among holders of common stock and participating securities. Restricted stock awards and certain restricted stock units granted to employees are considered participating securities. For the purposes of calculating diluted EPS, net income attributable to participating securities was approximately 4.9% and 3.8% of net income, respectively, for the three months ended February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024, and was excluded from total net income to calculate net income attributable to common stockholders. In addition, the non-GAAP adjustments allocated to common stockholders were calculated based on the percentage of net income attributable to common stockholders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.