Volunteer State Bank Rebrands as Volunteer Bank, Emphasizing Its Commitment to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volunteer State Bank has rebranded as Volunteer Bank. A locally owned and headquartered financial provider since 1977, the evolution reflects a new look for the future of banking— while embracing the bank’s continued dedication to its customers and expanding footprint in Middle Tennessee.

The rebrand is not the result of a merger or change in ownership, but rather a reflection of the bank’s commitment to the next 50 years—ensuring it remains a strong, independent, and community-focused financial partner for generations to come. The updated logo pays homage to Tennessee, with one of the arms of the "V" symbolizing the state’s shape, reinforcing Volunteer Bank’s pride in serving the region.

“For nearly 50 years, we have built relationships rooted in trust, service, and local decision-making,” said Tony Gregory, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Volunteer Bank. “As we evolve into Volunteer Bank, we do so with great respect for our history and an even greater vision for the future. We are thrilled to share our refreshed look with our Middle Tennessee neighbors.”

Over the coming weeks, customers and communities will soon see the new Volunteer Bank identity come to life across the bank’s branch locations, digital platforms, and in the cities served throughout Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Sumner, Robertson and Wilson counties.

“Middle Tennessee deserves a financial partner who leads with local expertise, serves with purpose and remains genuinely dedicated to giving back to the communities we call home,” Gregory added. “We are passionate about empowering our neighbors to succeed—a commitment we call ‘The Home State Advantage’.”

About Volunteer State Bank

Volunteer Bank is a privately owned, Tennessee-based community bank with over $1.5 billion in assets. Founded in 1977, Volunteer State Bank operates 18 full-service branches throughout Middle Tennessee in Davidson, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties. Volunteer Bank offers a full suite of financial solutions designed to empower individuals and businesses at every stage of their financial journey. For more information on products, locations, and hours of operation, please visit Volunteer.Bank.

Media Contacts:

Lindsey Hammons, VP, Marketing, Engagement and Communications

Volunteer Bank

Lindsey.Hammons@Volunteer.Bank

