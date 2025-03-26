QCI’s Andrew Cardno to Speak on “The Next Era of Tribal Gaming: The 7 Forces Shaping Its Future” at the Indian Gaming Association Trade Show

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is pleased to announce that Andrew Cardno, Chief Technology Officer of QCI, will be delivering a featured session at the 2025 Indian Gaming Trade Show & Convention in San Diego, CA. The session, titled “The Seven Forces Transforming Our Industry (Whether We Like It or Not),” will take place on April 1, 2025, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Tribal gaming stands at the forefront of an unprecedented era of transformation. Both internal dynamics and external pressures are driving change at a pace never seen before. In this timely session, Mr. Cardno will provide an in-depth exploration of seven powerful forces reshaping the future of tribal gaming. From the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics to shifting consumer expectations and evolving market forces, attendees will gain valuable insights into the technologies and trends defining the next era of the industry.

“Tribal gaming has always been a leader in innovation, but the convergence of AI, robotics, and rapid technological advancement presents new challenges and exciting opportunities,” said Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI. “This session is about equipping tribal operators with the knowledge and tools to embrace these changes while protecting the core traditions that make tribal gaming unique. By understanding these forces, we can ensure that team members are empowered, operations are optimized, and tribal enterprises continue to thrive.”

Victor Rocha, Conference Chairman of the Indian Gaming Trade Show & Convention, added, “We are excited to feature Andrew Cardno in this important session. Tribal gaming is facing a critical moment, and understanding these seven forces is essential for our industry’s future. This conversation goes beyond technology — it’s about how we protect our sovereignty, strengthen our communities, and continue leading the gaming industry into the future.”

Attendees will leave with practical strategies to integrate emerging technologies in ways that reinforce the unique strengths of tribal gaming enterprises. The session will focus on how these tools can enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experiences, and create new opportunities for team member growth — all while honoring the cultural and economic significance of tribal gaming.

ABOUT The 2025 Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention

As the premier events for the tribal gaming community, the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention and Mid-Year Conference & Expo deliver the insight and strategies you need to rise to the top of the competitive gaming industry landscape. There’s no better opportunity to meet industry leaders, access cutting-edge trends and celebrate a proud tradition of success. For more information visit: www.indiangamingtradeshow.com.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

ABOUT Victor Rocha

Victor Rocha holds the distinguished position of Conference Chairman for the Indian Gaming Association, while also leading Victor-Strategies as its president. As the owner and publisher of Pechanga.net, he has been deeply engaged in the political landscape of U.S. tribal gaming since 1998. Rocha's outstanding contributions to the industry have been recognized through numerous accolades, such as AGEM's 2023 Peter Mead Memorial Award Honoring Excellence in Gaming Media & Communication, the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development's 2015 Tribal Gaming Visionary Award, the American Gaming Association's 2013 Lifetime Achievement Award for Gaming Communications, Raving's 2012 Casino Marketing Lifetime Achievement Award, the National Indian Gaming Association's 2002 Outstanding Contribution to Indian Country, VCAT's 2001 Catalyst Award, and Global Gaming Business Magazine's 2000 "40 Under 40" list.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.