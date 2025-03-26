Snail, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Financial Results

CULVER CITY, Calif., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Highlights



ARK: Survival Ascended. On October 25, 2023, the Company launched its flagship remake of the ARK franchise leveraging Unreal Engine 5’s stunning graphics and introduced a game-altering cross-platform modding system, ushering in a new era of creativity.



ARK: Survival Ascended was ranked the top #1 selling game on Steam on launch day. Since its launch, ARK: Survival Ascended sold 3.4 million units and has an average of 94,000 daily active users (“DAUs”) with a peak of 308,000 DAUs.





ARK: Survival Evolved . In the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, ARK: Survival Evolved averaged a total of 136,000 DAUs and 135,000 DAUs, respectively.



ARK: Survival Evolved units sold were approximately 621,000 for the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to 745,000 units during the same period in 2023. Units sold for the year ended December 31, 2024 were approximately 2.3 million, as compared to 4.4 million units during the year ended December 31, 2023.





In the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, ARK: Survival Evolved averaged a total of 136,000 DAUs and 135,000 DAUs, respectively. Product and Business Updates:



Game portfolio expansion: In December 2024, we released the highly anticipated next-gen ARK mobile game, ARK Ultimate Mobile Edition on iOS and Android platforms. In the launch month, over 2 million users downloaded the mobile game across the two mobile platforms. In an effort to further broaden our game portfolio, we acquired eleven games through our gaming network and partners in 2024. We expect to release nine acquired games in 2025. A few notable titles include Honeycomb: The World Beyond – A sci-fi survival adventure where players assume the role of a bioengineer navigating the mysterious planet Sota7, Echoes of Elysium – an airship survival RPG set in a breathtaking procedural world of mystery and discovery, and Robots at Midnight – a retro-futuristic action-RPG aiming to captivate players with its dynamic gameplay and immersive storytelling. New Product Segment: To bring more entertainment to our users, we have soft launched a short film mobile application on iOS and Android platforms. The short film mobile application, SaltyTV, brings exclusive, original stories from heart-racing thrillers to jaw-dropping romances to our viewers. We have released thirty-one short film dramas to date and expect a consistent roll out of new short film dramas throughout 2025 and beyond. Growing Indie Portfolio: Snail Games showcased its expanding indie catalog at Steam Scream Fest, featuring a variety of immersive and genre-diverse titles that enhance player engagement and reinforce the company’s presence in the indie gaming space.



Net revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $26.2 million as compared to $28.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in revenues during the three months ended December 31, 2024 was due to a reduction in sales of ARK that was partially offset by the recognition of deferred revenues upon the release of ARK: Survival Ascended DLC’s.

Net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $84.5 million, an increase of $23.6 million, or 38.7%, compared to $60.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in net revenues was due to an increase in recognition of deferred revenues of $32.2 million related to the ARK franchise, an increase in Bellwright sales of $5.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in total ARK sales of $13.0 million, a decrease in ARK Mobile sales of $1.0 million and a decrease in the Company’s other titles of $0.7 million.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $1.1 million compared to a net income of $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in net income is a result of increased research and development costs of $3.0 million to support our future game releases partially offset by an increase in gross profit of $1.4 million, a decrease in advertising and marketing expenses of $0.9 million and an increase in expenses related to the revaluation of outstanding and exercised warrants of $1.5 million.

Net income was $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to a net loss of $9.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, representing an increase of $10.9 million. The increase was primarily due to an increase in net revenue of $23.6 million, decreased general and administrative expenses of $2.9 million, partially offset by increased research and development costs of $6.5 million, increased costs of revenues of $5.9 million, a decrease in income tax benefit of $3.0 million and an increase in expenses related to the revaluation of outstanding and exercised warrants of $1.2 million..

Bookings for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $17.0 million as compared to $52.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was due to the strong release of ARK: Survival Ascended on the Steam, PlayStation and Xbox platforms in 2023.

Bookings for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $75.7 million as compared to $85.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was due to increased sales at a higher average selling price (“ASP”) driven by the release of ARK: Survival Ascended in the fourth quarter of 2023. The releases of Bobs Tall Tales and Bellwright along with the ARK: Survival Ascended DLCs, Scorched Earth in April 2024, Aberration in September 2024 and Extinction in December 2024 partially offset the decrease in unit sales in 2024 but each product release was at a lower ASP than the initial release of ARK: Survival Ascended.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased by $2.0 million, or 55.6%, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily the result of a decrease in net income of $1.3 million, a decrease in interest expense and interest expense – related parties of $0.4 million, and a decrease in provision for income taxes of $0.3 million.

EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $3.2 million as compared to a loss of $9.7 million in the prior year period. EBITDA increased by $12.9 million, or 133.4%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily because of an increase in net income of $10.9 million and a decrease in the benefit from income taxes of $3.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense and interest expense – related parties of $0.8 million.

As of December 31, 2024, unrestricted cash was $7.3 million versus $15.2 million as of December 31, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Snail believes Bookings and EBITDA, as non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating its operating performance. Bookings and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are presented as supplemental disclosures and should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) or revenue as indicators of operating performance, nor as alternatives to cash flow provided by operating activities as measures of liquidity, both as determined in accordance with GAAP. Snail supplementally presents Bookings and EBITDA because they are key operating measures used by management to assess financial performance. Bookings adjusts for the impact of deferrals and, Snail believes, provides a useful indicator of sales in a given period. EBITDA adjusts for items that Snail believes do not reflect the ongoing operating performance of its business, such as certain non-cash items, unusual or infrequent items or items that change from period to period without any material relevance to its operating performance. Management believes Bookings and EBITDA are useful to investors and analysts in highlighting trends in Snail’s operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which Snail operates and capital investments.

Bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or physically in the period. Bookings is equal to revenues, excluding the impact from deferrals. Below is a reconciliation of total net revenue to Bookings, the closest GAAP financial measure.





Three Months Ended

December 31, Fiscal Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in millions) Total net revenue $ 26.2 $ 28.6 $ 84.5 $ 60.9 Change in deferred net revenue (9.2 ) 24.0 (8.8 ) 24.8 Bookings $ 17.0 $ 52.6 $ 75.7 $ 85.7



We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) interest income, (iii) income tax provision (benefit from) and (iv) depreciation expense. The following table provides a reconciliation from net income (loss) to EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Fiscal Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in millions) Net income (loss) $ 1.1 $ 2.4 $ 1.8 $ (9.1 ) Interest income and interest income – related parties (0.1 ) - (0.3 ) (0.1 ) Interest expense and interest expense – related parties 0.1 0.5 0.7 1.5 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 0.3 0.6 0.6 (2.4 ) Depreciation expense 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.4 EBITDA $ 1.6 $ 3.6 $ 3.2 $ (9.7 )





Webcast Details

The Company will host a webcast at 4:30 PM ET today to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. Participants may access the live webcast and replay on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.snail.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail’s intent, belief or current expectations. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail’s business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. The statements Snail makes regarding the following matters are forward-looking by their nature: growth prospects and strategies; launching new games and additional functionality to games that are commercially successful; expectations regarding significant drivers of future growth; its ability to retain and increase its player base and develop new video games and enhance existing games; competition from companies in a number of industries, including other casual game developers and publishers and both large and small, public and private Internet companies; its ability to attract and retain a qualified management team and other team members while controlling its labor costs; its relationships with third-party platforms such as Xbox Live and Game Pass, PlayStation Network, Steam, Epic Games Store, My Nintendo Store, the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store and the Amazon Appstore; the size of addressable markets, market share and market trends; its ability to successfully enter new markets and manage international expansion; protecting and developing its brand and intellectual property portfolio; costs associated with defending intellectual property infringement and other claims; future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the ongoing conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and Hamas, on its business and the global economy generally; rulings by courts or other governmental authorities; the Company’s current program to repurchase shares of its Class A common stock, including expectations regarding the timing and manner of repurchases made under this share repurchase program; its plans to pursue and successfully integrate strategic acquisitions; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail’s financial results are included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail, and Snail does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

For additional information, please contact: investors@snail.com

Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,303,944 $ 15,198,123 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $523,500 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023 9,814,822 25,134,808 Accounts receivable - related party 2,336,274 - Loan and interest receivable - related party 105,759 103,753 Prepaid expenses - related party 2,521,291 6,044,404 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,846,024 639,693 Prepaid taxes 7,318,424 9,529,755 Total current assets 31,246,538 56,650,536 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 935,000 1,116,196 Accounts receivable - related party, net of current portion 1,500,592 7,500,592 Prepaid expenses - related party 9,378,594 7,784,062 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,378,352 4,682,066 Intangible assets, net 973,914 271,717 Deferred income taxes 10,817,112 10,247,500 Other noncurrent assets 1,683,932 164,170 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,279,330 2,440,690 Total assets $ 62,193,364 $ 90,857,529 LIABILITIES, NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,656,367 $ 12,102,929 Accounts payable - related parties 15,383,171 23,094,436 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,499,280 2,887,193 Interest payable - related parties 527,770 527,770 Revolving loan 3,000,000 6,000,000 Notes payable - 2,333,333 Convertible notes, net of discount - 797,361 Current portion of long-term promissory note 2,722,548 2,811,923 Current portion of deferred revenue 3,947,559 19,252,628 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,444,385 1,505,034 Total current liabilities 36,181,080 71,312,607 Accrued expenses 265,251 254,731 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 21,519,888 15,064,078 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 57,983 1,425,494 Total liabilities 58,024,202 88,056,910 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 9,626,070 shares issued and 8,275,795 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024, and 9,275,420 shares issued and 7,925,145 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 962 927 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,748,580 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. 2,875 2,875 Additional paid-in capital 25,738,082 26,171,575 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (279,457 ) (254,383 ) Accumulated deficit (12,117,385 ) (13,949,325 ) Treasury stock at cost (1,350,275 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023) (3,671,806 ) (3,671,806 ) Total Snail, Inc. equity 9,673,271 8,299,863 Noncontrolling interests (5,504,109 ) (5,499,244 ) Total stockholders’ equity 4,169,162 2,800,619 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 62,193,364 $ 90,857,529





Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three months ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues, net $ 26,214,296 $ 28,570,222 $ 84,467,047 $ 60,902,098 Cost of revenues 14,866,526 18,646,615 54,236,342 48,306,403 Gross profit 11,347,770 9,923,607 30,230,705 12,595,695 Operating expenses: General and administrative 3,943,985 3,900,961 12,867,210 15,816,088 Research and development 4,123,964 1,165,382 11,647,293 5,057,421 Advertising and marketing 192,235 1,094,146 1,523,398 1,582,464 Depreciation 68,420 86,222 303,714 432,306 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 427 427 Total operating expenses 8,328,604 6,247,138 26,341,615 22,888,706 Income (loss) from operations 3,019,166 3,676,469 3,889,090 (10,293,011 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 35,451 31,443 260,679 129,854 Interest income - related parties 504 504 2,005 2,000 Interest expense (88,776 ) (570,523 ) (723,038 ) (1,531,719 ) Other income (expense) (1,527,706 ) (55,351 ) (981,223 ) 265,980 Foreign currency transaction loss 43,741 (42,574 ) 11,686 (68,180 ) Total other income (expense), net (1,536,786 ) (636,501 ) (1,429,891 ) (1,202,065 ) Income (loss) before benefit from income taxes 1,482,380 3,039,968 2,459,199 (11,495,076 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 362,623 643,728 632,124 (2,400,652 ) Net income (loss) 1,119,757 2,396,240 1,827,075 (9,094,424 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (215 ) (1,128 ) (4,865 ) (8,349 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Snail, Inc. $ 1,119,972 $ 2,397,368 $ 1,831,940 $ (9,086,075 ) Comprehensive income (loss) statement: Net income (loss) $ 1,119,757 $ 2,396,240 $ 1,827,075 $ (9,094,424 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) related to currency translation adjustments, net of tax (48,600 ) 33,302 (25,074 ) 52,817 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,071,157 $ 2,429,542 $ 1,802,001 $ (9,041,607 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Class A common stockholders: Basic $ 248,176 $ 516,955 $ 400,576 $ (1,960,813 ) Diluted $ 248,176 $ 516,955 $ 400,576 $ (1,960,813 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Class B common stockholders: Basic $ 871,796 $ 1,880,413 $ 1,431,364 $ (7,125,262 ) Diluted $ 871,796 $ 1,880,413 $ 1,431,364 $ (7,125,262 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and B common stockholders: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ (0.25 ) Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ (0.25 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute income (loss) per share attributable to Class A common stockholders: Basic 8,183,918 7,914,564 8,045,469 7,909,715 Diluted 8,183,918 7,914,564 8,045,469 7,909,715 Weighted-average shares used to compute income (loss) per share attributable to Class B common stockholders: Basic 28,748,580 28,748,580 28,748,580 28,748,580 Diluted 28,748,580 28,748,580 28,748,580 28,748,580

Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the years ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,827,075 $ (9,094,424 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Amortization - intangible assets, net 7,804 1,384,862 Amortization - loan origination fees and debt discounts 62,855 124,595 Accretion - convertible notes 222,628 306,664 Loss on change in fair value of warrant liabilities 1,332,815 32,883 Depreciation - property and equipment 303,714 432,306 Stock-based compensation expense (890,208 ) 848,035 Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets - 427 Credit losses - 581,498 Deferred taxes, net (569,601 ) (2,644,964 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 15,319,987 (18,939,465 ) Accounts receivable - related party 3,663,726 3,824,775 Prepaid expenses - related party 1,928,581 (8,245,966 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,206,331 ) 501,104 Prepaid taxes 2,211,331 - Other noncurrent assets (1,523,065 ) - Accounts payable (7,183,648 ) 2,992,856 Accounts payable - related parties (8,001,265 ) 3,176,177 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 46,542 626,764 Interest receivable - related party (2,005 ) (2,000 ) Lease liabilities (266,800 ) (205,520 ) Deferred revenue (8,849,259 ) 24,765,261 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,565,124 ) 465,868 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments on promissory note (89,374 ) (79,897 ) Repayments on notes payable (2,333,333 ) (6,500,000 ) Repayments on convertible notes (1,020,000 ) - Repayments on revolving loan (3,000,000 ) (3,000,000 ) Borrowings on notes payable - 3,000,000 Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants 220,000 - Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes - 847,500 Refund of dividend withholding tax overpayment - 1,886,600 Purchase of treasury stock - (257,093 ) Payments of offering costs in accounts payable (262,914 ) (342,318 ) Release of restricted escrow deposit - 1,003,804 Net cash used in financing activities (6,485,621 ) (3,441,404 ) Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (24,630 ) 51,670 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents (8,075,375 ) (2,923,866 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 16,314,319 19,238,185 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 8,238,944 $ 16,314,319 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 467,188 $ 934,523 Income taxes $ (1,100,302 ) $ 248,388 Noncash finance and investing activity during the period for: Debt converted to equity $ (60,000 ) $ - Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for a lease liability $ (85,588 ) Liabilities converted to equity upon exercise of warrants $ 176,750 Acquisition of software in accounts payable - related parties $ 290,000 $ - Acquisition of license rights in accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 420,000 $ - Issuance of warrants in connection with equity line of credit $ - $ (105,411 )

