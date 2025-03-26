Alico, Inc. to Present at the 15th Annual LD Micro Invitational

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the 15th Annual LD Micro Invitational. This event will take place at The Westin Grand Central in New York on April 9 and 10, 2025.

Alico’s presentation will begin at 9:00AM ET on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

This year’s LD Micro Invitational is expected to feature presentations from 50 companies, with the opportunity for private one-on-one meetings. Alico’s presentation will be available to view here.

To register for the conference or request a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Kiernan, please visit here.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. currently operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, currently one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which include land leasing and related support operations. While Alico Citrus will cease operations after the 2024/2025 harvest due to environmental and financial challenges, Alico remains committed to Florida’s agriculture industry, and will focus on its long-term diversified land usage and real estate development strategy. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: “ALCO”) at www.alicoinc.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most essential resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. To learn more about LD Micro, visit http://www.ldmicro.com.

Investor Contact:

John Mills

ICR

(646) 277-1254

InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

Brad Heine

Chief Financial Officer

(239) 226-2000

bheine@alicoinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.