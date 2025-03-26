Delisting of Securities of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp.; Trevena, Inc.; Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.; DP Cap Acquisition Corp I; Chain Bridge I; Qomolangma Acquisition Corp.; Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.; Mountain Crest Acquisition…

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares, unit, and warrant of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp.’s Class A ordinary shares were suspended on March 19, 2025. On November 18, 2024, Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp.’s warrant and unit were suspended. None of these securities have traded on Nasdaq since the respective suspension dates.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Trevena, Inc. Trevena, Inc.’s stock was suspended on October 8, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.’s stock was suspended on October 16, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares, units, and warrants of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I’s securities were suspended on November 19, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares and units of Chain Bridge I. Chain Bridge I’s securities were suspended on November 19, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, unit, warrant, and right of Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. Qomolangma Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on November 22, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.’s stock was suspended on November 22, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, right, unit of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V’s securities were suspended on November 21, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, unit, warrant, right of bleuacacia ltd. bleuacacia ltd’s securities were suspended on November 25, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series.

