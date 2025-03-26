PHILIPPINES, March 26 - Press Release

March 26, 2025 Senator Bong Go's grassroots sports advocacy fuels barangay basketball leagues: 'Puso! Malasakit at serbisyo para sa Pilipinong atleta!' In the Philippines, basketball can be seen as a way of life. From makeshift hoops in narrow alleyways to full-court barangay leagues drawing massive crowds, the game pulses through communities like a second heartbeat. Recognizing its deep cultural significance, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has made grassroots basketball a cornerstone of his sports advocacy, ensuring that local leagues received support in previous years to sustain their programs and provide opportunities for young athletes. "Sa Pilipinas, basketball ang larong pinakamalapit sa puso ng tao. Kaya't hindi natin pwedeng pabayaan ang mga barangay leagues na siyang pundasyon ng ating sports development," Go emphasized. In the past years he served as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go was involved in efforts to facilitate support for numerous barangay basketball programs across the country, helping provide funding, equipment, and logistical support. Among the leagues he backed was the Inter-Color Basketball League in Barangay Pandaguirig, Floridablanca, Pampanga, requested by Barangay Captain Jesus Santos. Another was the Barangay Basketball and Volleyball Leagues in Santo Tomas, Pampanga, supported through Barangay Captain Ricardo Cabrera Jr. These local tournaments served as training grounds for young players, offering them a platform to develop their skills and compete at a higher level. "As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!" said Go, who also serves as Chairperson of the Senate Youth Committee, reinforcing his long-standing belief that sports keep young Filipinos on the right track. Barangay basketball leagues have produced some of the country's top talents, with many professional players and national team members starting out in their local courts before moving on to collegiate and professional leagues. Go has repeatedly stressed the importance of strengthening these leagues, ensuring that players from all backgrounds—especially those from grassroots communities—had access to competitive play. "Kapag sinusuportahan natin ang barangay basketball, binibigyan natin ng pagkakataon ang kabataan na mangarap at makahanap ng direksyon sa buhay. Hindi lang ito laro, kundi isang paraan para maiangat ang sarili at pamilya," he added. Beyond grassroots programs, Go played a key role in the passage of Republic Act No. 11470 in 2020, which established the National Academy of Sports (NAS). As the law's author and co-sponsor, he helped lay the foundation for an institution that merges secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum. Situated in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS ensures that student-athletes are not forced to choose between academic success and athletic excellence. As the Senate sponsor of the sports budget, Go played a role in securing crucial funding for sports development. This included allocations for the rehabilitation of key sports facilities such as the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila and the Philsports Arena in Pasig City. His advocacy also emphasized the need for better equipment, nutrition programs, and mental health support for athletes, recognizing that peak performance requires a holistic approach. "Ang suporta sa atleta ay hindi lang dapat kapag may panalo o kompetisyon. Kailangan nilang maramdaman na may gobyerno silang maaasahan mula sa preparasyon hanggang sa kanilang pagreretiro," Go stressed, reinforcing the importance of sustained support beyond major events. Moreover, he consistently called for increased sports funding, ensuring that Filipino athletes had the resources they needed to prepare for international tournaments. His efforts contributed to improved athlete performance in global competitions, strengthening the country's presence in events such as the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games, and the Olympics. From barangay basketball courts to Olympic arenas, Go's involvement in sports development reflected a vision that spanned grassroots engagement and elite competition. His advocacy was not just about funding events but about establishing a sustainable system where Filipino athletes, regardless of background, had a clear path to success. Through legislation, infrastructure development, and direct community support, he championed a sports culture that is inclusive, competitive, and deeply rooted in national pride. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

