March 26, 2025 "Abot kamay na serbisyo para sa bawat Pilipino" — Senator Bong Go engages with barangays to improve public service delivery; meets with Talavera, Nueva Ecija leaders On Tuesday, March 25, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, adopted son of Nueva Ecija, personally attended the Talavera, Nueva Ecija Liga ng mga Barangay (LNB) Officials' Seminar held in White Rock Hotel, Subic, Zambales. During his speech, he reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to serving the Filipino people especially at the grassroots level. Known for his dedication to public service, the Senator emphasized that the services must be accessible to all. Recognizing the crucial roles of public servants in reaching those most in need of government attention, Go reminded the barangay leaders, saying, "Alam niyo ang trabaho po ng isang nasa public service, dapat po maabot tayo. Tayo pong dapat lumapit sa ating mga kababayan. Sa lawak ng Pilipinas." He continued, "'Yan po ang ginawa ni Tatay Digong nung panahon niya. Ginawa niya po ang lahat para sa kinabukasan po ng ating mga anak. So ako naman po, paki-usap ko sa inyo, ipagdasal po natin." Additionally, Go reaffirmed his commitment to empowering barangay officials through legislative measures. He highlighted his support for Republic Act No. 11462, which postponed the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections, giving officials more time to focus on their initiatives for the benefit of their constituents. The Senator also emphasized his filed Senate Bill No. 197, known as the Magna Carta for Barangays, which aims to provide barangay officials with salaries and benefits comparable to regular government employees if passed into law. He also filed SBN 2802, which seeks to extend the terms of barangay and SK officials from three years to four years, ensuring fixed and sustainable governance if enacted into law. "Lahat ng mga kapitan, barangay officials, full support po ako sa inyo... alam ko po ang trabaho ng Barangay officials, matagal po akong nagtrabaho sa City Hall. Umaga palang andyan na si Kapitan, si kagawad. Hanggang sa pagtapos ng araw ay andyan pa rin si kapitan, si kagawad na nais lamang dalhin ang tulong sa kanilang nasasakupan," he shared. "Lahat kayo ay nagdadala ng basic service. Lahat kayo ay nilalapitan ng mga kabaranggay natin. Hindi po ako titigil, isusulong ko yung mga programang makakatulong at magpapalawig pa ng inyong serbisyo," he added. Go also reminded the barangay leaders how important their roles are in filling the gaps between the government and the community, describing them as the first line of government service. "Isa lang po ang paki-usap ko sa mga barangay officials. Please lang po, dapat bukas ang ating mga opisina para sa ating mga kababayan sa barangay. Unahin po natin ang ating mga kababayang mahihirap, 'yung mga walang matakbuhan kundi tayo pong nasa gobyerno," he said. Go then acknowledged fellow public servants including Governor Aurelio Umali, Vice Governor Emmanuel Umali, Talavera Mayor Nerito Santos Jr., Talavera Vice Mayor Neri Martinez, Councilors Erwin Chioco, Joel Del Rosario, and Ape Reyes, and running Councilors Barangay Captains Ryan Arellano and Virgilio Tayao, among others who he has consistently partnered with in the past to improve public service delivery in Nueva Ecija. He also mentioned other public servants from nearby municipalities, such as Subic Mayor Jonathan Khonghun; Hermosa, Bataan Mayor Joseph Inton; and Hermosa, Bataan Vice Mayor Patrick Rellosa. Furthermore, Mayor Santos and Vice Mayor Martinez also expressed their support to Senator Go. "Siya ang nakitaan ko ng tunay na mabuting kalooban. Kapag nag sabi po si Senator na magsusuporta siya ng proyekto, hindi na namin kailangang mag follow-up dahil andiyan na po agad," Vice Mayor Neri expressed. "Mula noon, hanggang ngayon, patuloy po na tumutulong, nagmamalasakit po sa Talavera ang ating mahal na senator kaya ang buong Telavera po ay sumuporta (sa kanya)," Mayor Santo said. Meanwhile, Senator Go, the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and a health reforms crusader, also urged the barangay officials to maximize the assistance available through Malasakit Centers, particularly the three in Nueva Ecija—located at Talavera General Hospital in Talavera, Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center, and Eduardo L. Joson Memorial Hospital both in Cabanatuan City. Malasakit Centers serve as one-stop shops for patients, consolidating assistance from government agencies to reduce hospital bills to the lowest possible cost. Senator Go is the principal author and sponsor of RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the program. At present, 167 Malasakit Centers operate nationwide, having helped over 17 million Filipinos with medical expenses. "Tawagin niyo lang po akong Kuya Bong Go kung mag kita tayo. Bukas po lagi ang aking opisina para sa inyo. Patuloy po akong magseserbisyo dahil bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo" he declared. Earlier that day, Senator Go also attended the Abraham Senior Citizens Association General Assembly in Parañaque City.

