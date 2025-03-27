Xraised Interviews ITAM Expert Jeremy Boerger on Revolutionizing IT Asset Management

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xraised, the leading online platform exploring industry evolution through the voices of changemakers, recently sat down with Jeremy Boerger, founder of Boerger Consulting, to discuss the future of IT Asset Management (ITAM) and how his unique approach is helping companies optimize their technology investments.

Jeremy Boerger, a seasoned ITAM expert and author of Rethinking Information Technology Asset Management, shared insights into his consultancy’s approach and the innovative Pragmatic ITAM Method. Unlike traditional consulting firms, Boerger Consulting doesn’t install tools or take over ITAM processes. Instead, they work alongside internal teams, using existing resources to streamline IT operations, eliminate inefficiencies, and achieve the industry-standard “Gartner 30% cost reduction.”



The Core of Boerger Consulting’s Success

During the in-depth conversation on Xraised, Boerger elaborated on the key aspects that set his methodology apart. His approach to IT Asset Management is comprehensive, covering all critical areas such as hardware, software, SaaS, cloud services, and various agreements related to IT operations. This broad coverage ensures businesses can maximize the value of their technology investments while reducing unnecessary costs.

A significant advantage of Boerger Consulting's approach is its scalability. The Pragmatic ITAM Method applies to organizations of all sizes, maintaining a consistent and effective structure regardless of complexity. By focusing on the data flow within ITAM processes, this methodology ensures that companies can implement best practices seamlessly, no matter their scale or industry.

Another cornerstone of Boerger’s philosophy is an education-first approach. Rather than simply providing solutions, Boerger Consulting empowers internal IT teams by working alongside them. This hands-on coaching not only resolves current inefficiencies but also equips teams with the knowledge and skills needed to sustain and improve their ITAM strategies in the long run.



What’s Next for Boerger Consulting?

Looking to the future, Boerger announced exciting developments, including a second edition of his book to refine concepts and update industry predictions. Additionally, he is launching a subscription-based learning model designed to train ITAM professionals on implementing the Pragmatic ITAM Method independently.

The full interview, Revolutionizing IT Asset Management with Jeremy Boerger, is available now on Xraised.



About Xraised

