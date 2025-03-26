Maryland Fishing Report – March 26

Gregory Garland went fishing with his mom on the youth trout fishing day, and based on the smiles they had a wonderful time at 15 Mile Creek. Photo by Cassidy Garland. Maryland’s second second annual youth trout fishing day was beautiful and sunny, perfect to introduce our next generation of anglers to streams and ponds across the state. The traditional opening day for all trout anglers is Saturday, March 29, and it also promises to be a bright and sunny day for everyone. Based on angler feedback, we’ve modified our regulations on circle hooks in Maryland’s tidal waters. You now have more flexibility when using certain live finfish on a hook to catch other fish, known as “live-lining:” You can use either circle hooks, J-style hooks, or jig heads when live-lining with certain species listed in our bait regulations, or with most bait species less than 4 inches in length, with the exception of spot or white perch. This basically means those fishing for yellow perch and other species such as crappie and Chesapeake Channa (northern snakehead) can use J-hooks or shad darts with common small baitfish such as minnows and shiners. Note that circle hooks are still required when using spot or white perch as live bait. These changes maintain protections for striped bass while giving anglers more options when targeting other species. The Maryland striped bass project is reaching out to anglers to help collect data on anglers catches of our state fish, including catch-and-release fishing or the required release of striped bass below or above the slot sizes. If you have been fishing for striped bass, please consider participating in our Mobile Volunteer Angler Survey found on the DNR website.

Forecast Summary: March 26 – April 1: As the days grow longer and increasingly warmer, Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay waters are also warming for gamefish moving to spawn. Main Bay surface water temperatures have risen to the upper 40s. River temperatures have also risen to the upper 40s and low 50s. However, smaller streams and downwind areas on a sunny day will warm faster and will often hold water temperatures closer to the mid 50s. Such waters in low salinity areas will be prime locations to look for yellow perch. Expect average flows for most Maryland rivers and streams. However, recent flows to Maryland waters are running below normal, so salinity is slightly above normal for this time of year. Except for reduced water clarity near Tolchester from an algal bloom, expect average clarity for most Maryland portions of the Bay and rivers. To see the latest water clarity conditions on NOAA satellite maps, check Eyes on the Bay Satellite Maps. There will be above average tidal currents all week as a result of the new moon on March 25. For more detailed and up-to-date fishing conditions in your area, be sure to check out Eyes on the Bay’s Click Before You Cast.

Upper Chesapeake Bay Anglers at the Susquehanna Flats are seeing more opportunities to enjoy some catch-and-release action with striped bass. The size of the fish being encountered has improved as large female striped bass move into the area. Casting large soft plastic jigs, jerkbaits, and crankbaits have been some of the more popular lures being used. The Susquehanna Flats catch and release boundaries are: upstream of a line from Sandy Point to Turkey Point and the Susquehanna River downstream from a line connecting the Susquehanna State Park boat ramp at Lapidum (defined by Lat. 39°35.86′ N and Long. 76°07.67′ W) to Twin Rocks (defined by Lat. 39°36.17′ N and Long. 76°07.56′ W) to Tomes Wharf in Port Deposit (defined by Lat. 39°36.23′ N and Long. 76°06.99′ W); and the Northeast River. Note: The “Tomes Wharf” coordinate is closest to Lee’s Landing Dock Bar. Catch and release of striped bass is currently allowed below a line between Abbey Point to Worton Point, and south to the Virginia state line, including Tangier and Pocomoke sounds. The DNR website contains a map of Maryland’s striped bass fishing areas and seasons. Anglers are encouraged to beef up their fishing outfits to heavy tackle to lessen the fight time for the striped bass. The striped bass are already under stress from moving to higher salinity waters to freshwater. Release fish quickly and if the fish must come into the boat for a quick picture, use a rubber mesh landing net to lessen slime removal and have someone ready to take a quick picture. These fish represent the future of your striped bass fishing in Maryland so treat them well. Catch and release guidance can be found on the Maryland DNR website. Anglers are catching post-spawn yellow perch this week near the town of North East and other rivers in the upper Bay region. Lipped hooked minnows fished close to the bottom are the most popular method of targeting the yellow perch below the spawning reaches. White perch are showing up in big numbers this week in many of the region’s tidal rivers. Many of these white perch are small so the throwback ratio is high, so if you’re fishing with bloodworms, bring plenty of bait. A good way to fish is casting shad darts tipped with a piece of minnow or some of the scented artificial baits that help enhance the attractiveness of your shad dart or jig. Blue catfish are on the move as water temperatures warm. They can be found in the channels or on the edges of channels in the lower Susquehanna River, the mouth of the Elk, the Chester River and generally throughout the upper Bay. The largest blue catfish tend to be roaming as far south as the Bay Bridge. Anglers fishing with lures in the Susquehanna Flats area report they will chase down a crankbait or other lures, but fishing with bait is the best way to target them. A 5/0 to 8/0 circle hook on a fish finder type rig with a float to help keep your bait off the bottom is one of the best ways to fish for blue cats. Cut baits of white perch, gizzard shad, menhaden or chicken liver or parts make good baits.

Middle Bay

This was part of the scene on the Choptank River at Denton as anglers lined the banks and enjoyed fishing for white perch last Saturday. Photo by Keith Lockwood Anglers looking to enjoy some catch-and-release action with pre-spawn striped bass moving towards the upper Bay spawning sites are finding them along the main channel edges this week. Many of the pre-spawn striped bass heading up the Choptank have arrived but there will still be those arriving for the mid-April spawn heading towards the Choptank. The middle Bay is open to catch-and-release fishing for striped bass south to the Virginia border, but the Choptank and other tidal river areas are closed. All areas in the Bay will be closed to any striped bass fishing April 1 through May 15. Water temperatures in the middle bay region are about 49 degrees this week, while the lower Choptank is 51 degrees. The Maryland DNR website features striped bass regulation maps to show you where and when you can fish. Jigging with large soft plastics will be the most popular way to fish, and watching a depth finder for schools of menhaden will be key to good success. Anglers need to use heavy tackle to reduce fight times and fish should be released in the water. If a picture is a must, have someone ready ahead of time and use a rubber mesh landing net to reduce slime layer damage. Take a quick picture and get the fish back in the water as quickly as possible. These female striped bass hold the future of your striped bass fishing. Anglers are fishing the white perch spawning run in the upper Choptank River this week, the action has been very good from Denton to Red Bridges. Many of the white perch are small so there is a high number of throwbacks. Using shad darts with a little enticement of scented baits helps keep the action going. Pieces of bloodworm on a bottom rig is a very traditional way to fish for white perch, but you are urged to bring plenty of bait. There are post-spawn yellow perch to be found this week; they will not be as easy to find as they are in the spawning areas, but they can be found in the deeper waters a mile or so below the spawning areas. The Choptank and Tuckahoe are good places to look with small, bladed jigs or small jig heads or bottom rigs baited with lip-hooked minnows. Blue catfish are becoming very active in the Choptank River from the Dover Bridge area to Denton. All the tidal rivers hold some blue catfish, but the Choptank holds the greatest number. Channel catfish can be found in all the tidal rivers of the middle bay region. Cut bait of white perch, gizzard shad, menhaden of chicken liver are all good baits to use on a sliding sinker, fish finder rig with a small float close to a 5/0 to 7/0 circle hook to keep your bait off the bottom.

Lower Bay

Eric Packard holds up his first hickory shad of the spring season that he caught and released at Mattawoman Creek recently. Photo by Eric Packard The striped bass catch-and-release season in the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay will be open until April 1, so this weekend will be the last hurrah. The Patuxent and Nanticoke rivers are closed to the targeting of striped bass, including catch and release, since they are spawning rivers. The Potomac River mainstem is open to catch and release from January 1 through May 15. However, please note that the tributaries on the Maryland side of the Potomac River are closed as of April 1. Jigging along the main channel edges with medium-heavy tackle and large soft plastic jigs is what it will take to get into the game. Marking schools of menhaden deep within the channels will up the odds greatly. The Calvert Cliffs Power Plant warm water discharge will be an attraction to both striped bass and anglers. White perch spawning runs are in full swing this week in many of the lower Bay tidal rivers. The tributaries along the Maryland side of the Potomac River as well as the upper Patuxent, Nanticoke, and Wicomico rivers are all excellent places to fish. Bloodworms have always been very popular when fished on a bottom rig in the deeper channel waters. At the spawning sites where waters tend to be narrow, casting shad darts is an excellent way to fish. Post spawn yellow perch can be found moving downriver from the spawning areas and lip hooked minnows fished close to the bottom is one of the best ways to target them. Hickory shad are showing up in the Potomac River near Fletchers Landing and Mattawoman Creek. Blue catfish are always present in the middle sections of the Potomac River up to the Wilson Bridge. The Patuxent River from Benedict to Jug Bay is an excellent place to fish for blue catfish on the Patuxent. The Sharptown and lower Marshyhope are two of the premier places on the Eastern Shore to target blue catfish.

Freshwater Fishing

Greyson and Harper Punsalan had a wonderful time fishing for trout on the youth trout fishing day. Photo by Wiljohn Punsalan The traditional opening day of the 2025 spring trout season for put-and-take management waters will be this Saturday, March 29. Crews have been very busy making sure that these waters will be stocked by Saturday for anglers to enjoy. DNR’s trout stocking website and newsletter provides a list of locations that were stocked and will be open. Due to low water levels in the Lower Gunpowder River, this area will not be stocked for youth day or for the opening day of Put and Take Trout Season. These fish have been re-allocated to Little Falls, Little Gunpowder, Patapsco Avalon, and Deer Creek. Staff will monitor flow and if water levels permit, the Lower Gunpowder River will be stocked in April. The stocking of trout will continue through the month of April and into May, to ensure there are plenty of trout fishing opportunities for anglers. The latest trout stocking information can be found on the trout stocking website or anglers can choose to receive the latest stocking updates by email subscription. All information can be found at the trout stocking website. Maryland’s second annual youth-only trout fishing day on March 22 was a big hit with our younger anglers and parents. Young anglers under the age of 16 were allowed to keep two trout to take home. Maryland DNR in cooperation with civic and municipal organizations hold youth events called “fishing rodeos” from spring through fall at small community ponds and lakes throughout the state. The ponds are usually stocked with hybrid bluegill sunfish and many events have prizes for the young anglers. This is a wonderful opportunity for parents to introduce their young anglers to fishing in a safe and accessible setting with plenty of fishing action to keep the attention of their young anglers. A list of fishing rodeos by county is available on the DNR website. Deep Creek Lake is now experiencing open water and anglers are enjoying fishing for a variety of fish and have the lake all to themselves, well ahead of summer’s vacationers and increased boat traffic. Fishing for smallmouth bass, walleye, largemouth bass, yellow perch, crappie, and northern pike is very good. The upper Potomac River is also offering good fishing for a mix of smallmouth bass and walleye. Spring fishing for crappie is often thought to be the best time of the year to fish for them. They will be holding to structure in the form of sunken wood, fallen treetops, rocks and marina piers. Small minnows or a marabou jig under a slip bobber is a popular way to fish for them. Anglers fishing in tidal waters may now legally use regular J-style hooks when fishing minnows less than 4 inches in length. Fishing for chain pickerel remains very good this week. With grass beds absent, the chain pickerel can be found holding near sunken wood or similar structure. Usually, the small to medium sized chain pickerel will be found along shorelines and the larger females out in deep water. Largemouth bass are in a pre-spawn mode of activity in most waters of Maryland, and they are feeding aggressively. They often can be found in transition areas between the deeper waters and the shoreline shallows. Lipless crankbaits, jerkbaits, and soft plastic lures are all good choices when fishing in these areas. Structure in the form of sunken wood, fallen treetops and emerging grass should not be overlooked.

Atlantic Ocean and Coastal Bays Striped bass are providing plenty of entertainment at the Ocean City Inlet area and the back bay waters this week. Anglers are using soft plastic jigs and paddletails with good success. Many of the striped bass caught are coming up a little short of the required 28 inches, but legal-sized striped bass are being caught. Tautog are the primary draw offshore and the boats headed out to the wreck and reef sites are finding quality tautog for their anglers onboard. Limit catches are not uncommon aboard some of the charter boats.

“It was the biggest trout I had ever seen, and I killed it quickly, but in the weeks that followed I always passed that pool with a touch of sadness. There is nothing so empty as a pool without trout, particularly when the guilt is yours.” – Ernest Schwiebert

Maryland Fishing Report is written and compiled by Keith Lockwood, fisheries biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Click Before You Cast is written by Tidewater Ecosystem Assessment Director Tom Parham.

A reminder to all Maryland anglers, please participate in DNR’s Volunteer Angler Surveys. This allows citizen scientists to contribute valuable data to the monitoring and management of several important fish species.