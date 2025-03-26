Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Townhome Community Coming Soon to Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Alora, is coming soon to the Lake Nona area of Orlando, Florida. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include 125 luxury townhomes and a variety of resort-style amenities. Site work is underway, the home designs have been released, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in late spring 2025.

Known as a vibrant hub of culture, innovation, art, and technology, Lake Nona has become one of the area’s most desirable places to live. Alora brings new construction luxury townhomes to this Orlando master plan with modern home designs up to 2,037 square feet and options for flex spaces and first-floor guest suites. Townhomes at Alora are expected to be priced from the low $600,000s.





“Our new Alora community will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a new construction townhome within the well-established and highly desirable Lake Nona area,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Central Florida. “With premier access to a brand-new onsite school and a wide range of amenities, this community is an ideal place to call home.”

Residents will have access to an array of resort-style amenities in Lake Nona including a pristine pool, fitness center, water park, community garden, park, playground, splash zone, tennis courts, volleyball court, and walking trails. Additional amenities exclusive to Alora residents include an onsite dog park, outdoor barbecues, firepit, and lounge seating.





The community is located within the highly rated Orange County School District, including Laureate Park Elementary, the brand-new onsite Luminary Middle School, and Lake Nona High School.

Toll Brothers customers have the opportunity to experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Customers can also choose one of the Toll Brothers Designer Appointed Collections, featuring selections in a variety of interior design styles that have been carefully curated by an award-winning team of professional designers, seamlessly creating their dream space.

Located near Luminary Boulevard and Centerline Drive, Alora is close to premier shopping, dining, and recreational destinations including downtown Lake Nona, Beacon Lake, Boxi Park, and more. The future Poitras Park development directly across the street will offer additional green space and recreational amenities.

For more information and to join Toll Brothers interest list for Alora, call (877) 431-0444 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cf34ad1-16f5-4346-8210-23c9280155c2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0ef061a-6c02-4a86-869a-fc85e1a1988a

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Alora by Toll Brothers Alora, an exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood of 125 luxury townhomes, is coming soon to the Lake Nona area of Orlando, Florida Alora by Toll Brothers “Our new Alora community will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a new construction townhome within the well-established and highly desirable Lake Nona area,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Central Florida. “With premier access to a brand-new onsite school and a wide range of amenities, this community is an ideal place to call home.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.