R&M Trucking Takes Delivery of First Volvo VNR Electric Truck as First Volvo on Demand Customer

Greensboro, N.C., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volvo on Demand is a highly flexible, Truck-as-a-Service subscription initiative, designed to drive the adoption of zero-tailpipe emission technology by removing large upfront capital investments. Now, the very first Volvo on Demand customer in the U.S., R&M Trucking has started their subscription with a Volvo VNR Electric truck – carrying out local and regional deliveries at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

Volvo on Demand is an innovative and highly customizable Truck-as-a-Service initiative from Volvo Trucks North America and Volvo Financial Services (VFS). The service is designed to simplify the acquisition process for battery-electric trucks, reducing the upfront investment required and offering qualified customers flexible term options as short as 12 months. The program includes Volvo Trucks’ industry-leading Gold Contract, with the option to bundle, route planning and optimization guidance, as well as consultations to identify the best charging solutions. A competitive mileage rate throughout the contract term provides flexibility, with a single monthly invoice encompassing all selected services.

“Volvo on Demand is designed to remove barriers to adopting battery-electric trucks by offering a flexible, all-inclusive service model,” said Logan Andrew, eMobility territory finance manager East, Volvo Financial Services. “This deployment helps R&M Trucking integrate electric trucks into its fleet in a way that makes business sense—minimizing upfront capital investment while providing predictable operational costs.”

R&M Trucking operates a fleet of 300 trucks, ranging from Class 6 to Class 8, making daily runs of 70-100 miles from the airport to surrounding Chicago suburbs. The Volvo VNR Electric truck is well-suited for urban deliveries because its near-silent operation and zero-tailpipe emissions are ideal for deliveries in residential areas and busy city streets. Despite initial concerns about Chicago’s cold weather, the Volvo VNR Electric has proven successful in several Canadian fleets, demonstrating strong performance in extreme temperatures.

The truck’s advanced battery thermal management system promotes optimal performance in cold weather, while its ability to run the cab’s HVAC system without idling keeps drivers comfortable during rest periods. This feature enhances driver well-being, reinforcing Volvo Trucks’ commitment to both environmental sustainability and driver comfort. The Volvo VNR Electric also delivers uninterrupted torque, smooth acceleration, and significantly reduced vibration and noise, resulting in a more comfortable and relaxing driving experience.

R&M Trucking will operate a 6x4 tractor with a six-battery configuration, offering a range of up to 275 miles and the ability to achieve an 80 percent charge in about 90 minutes. The company is also installing infrastructure at its warehouse to support overnight charging for the Volvo VNR Electric.

R&M Trucking has customers who want deliveries made with battery-electric trucks to meet supply chain sustainability goals and has worked closely with VFS and their local Volvo dealership, M&K Truck Centers in Des Plaines, Illinois, to make fact-based decisions about the business impact of purchasing and operating battery-electric trucks. R&M Trucking determined that Volvo on Demand was the most economical way for it to operate a battery-electric Class 8 tractor.

“Sustainability is a priority for R&M Trucking, with many customers seeking logistics partners that can help reduce their carbon footprint. The Volvo VNR Electric gives us the ability to provide zero-tailpipe emission deliveries while maintaining the reliability and performance our customers expect,” said Mike Narvaez, director of safety, R&M Trucking. “Volvo on Demand made it easy to get started with battery-electric trucks, ensuring we have the support and flexibility needed to determine the next step of our electromobility transition.”

Volvo on Demand launched in the U.S. in areas where nearby Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) dealerships offer comprehensive support, including preventative maintenance, service, and charging facilities to maximize customer uptime. M&K Truck Centers, a Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer, will support R&M Trucking in maximizing uptime for its Volvo VNR Electric truck and evaluating opportunities to electrify additional routes.

To learn more about Volvo Trucks North America and the Volvo VNR Electric, visit the company website.

High-resolution images associated with this press release and others are available at https://press.volvotrucks.us/.

For further information, please contact:

Emily Dulaney

Communications & Content Manager, Volvo Financial Services

emily.dulaney@volvo.com

(336) 639-9969

Kyle Zimmerman

Public Relations Manager, Volvo Trucks North America

kyle.zimmerman@volvo.com

(704) 677-9757

Volvo Trucks North America, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in North America. Its Uptime Services commitment is delivered by a network of nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the 24/7 Volvo Trucks Uptime Center. Every Volvo truck is assembled in the Volvo Trucks New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, which meets the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, 14001 standard for environmental care and holds a dual ISO 50001/Superior Energy Performance certification at the platinum level, indicating a sustained excellence in energy management. Volvo Trucks North America provides complete transport solutions for its customers, offering a full range of diesel, alternative-fuel and all-electric vehicles, and is part of the Volvo Trucks global organization.

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 12 countries across the globe. In 2024 approximately 134,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks’ work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

Volvo Financial Services is the global finance arm of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. Volvo Financial Services supports the Volvo Group's brands with a full range of offerings to customers and dealers, including financing, leasing, and insurance solutions.

Attachment

Lawren Markle TRC, for Volvo Trucks North America 424-224-5364 lmarkle@trccompanies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.