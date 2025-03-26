First Responders Children’s Foundation and JPMorganChase Announce Free Financial Wellness Education Program for First Responder Families

First-of-its-kind partnership to provide virtual workshops for first responders and their families

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF), a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting the children of U.S. first responders —firefighters, police officers, paramedics, EMTs, corrections officers, and 911 dispatchers—nationwide at the local, state, and federal levels, and JPMorganChase are proud to announce a first-of-its-kind financial health education program designed to provide first responder families nationwide with the knowledge and tools needed to secure their financial future. This new partnership offers virtual financial education workshops, at no cost, responsive to the unique challenges faced by first responder families. In addition, JPMorganChase will work with FRCF to help first responders and their families access Chase’s nearly 5,000 local bank branches to discuss their family’s specific financial needs.

“First responder families face the same challenges as everyone else—mortgage payments, saving for college, and planning for the future—but with the added burdens that come from their service, such as unexpected emergencies and long shifts leading to childcare costs. These financial challenges are compounded for the heroes in volunteer firehouses and EMS services,” said Jillian Crane, President & CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation. “Partnering with JPMorganChase allows us to empower these families with financial knowledge, ensuring they have the stability and security they deserve. We have a moral obligation to protect those who protect us.”

A study done by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement found that only 51% of first responders surveyed said they had a financial emergency plan in place in case unexpected hardship were to strike. At the same time, more than 65% of first responders nationwide have an annual wage below the U.S. average of $48,060, and over 70% of firefighters nationwide are volunteers. With these added financial burdens comes mental and emotional stress, which can impact job performance.

This new initiative aims to help first responder families address those burdens. Virtual workshops will cover topics relevant to first responder families including sessions on saving, budgeting, setting goals, building and maintaining credit, discussing finances with your children, and saving for unexpected emergencies.

First responder families will also be able to leverage Chase’s network of nearly 5,000 local bank branches nationwide to discuss their family’s specific financial needs. These conversations will provide an opportunity to discover these families’ financial needs, like saving, budgeting, building and maintaining credit, and more.

“Every day, first responders run toward danger to keep our communities safe. We all owe first responders a debt of gratitude, and this partnership is a way Chase can put our expertise into action and help first responder families build stronger financial futures,” said Diedra Porché, Head of Community and Business Development at JPMorganChase. “Whether you’re a student, a parent or guardian, or a retiree—it is never too late to further your financial health education.”

These resources are available at no cost to all first responders and children of first responders, irrespective of if they are a JPMorganChase customer or not.

This partnership reinforces FRCF’s mission to support first responder families to grow and thrive by equipping them with critical life skills that promote long-term stability and success.

Interested first responders and children of first responders can learn more and register here ( 1strcf.org/financial-wellness/ )

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION: First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on four key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants; a Mental Health Resilience Program; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded 24 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf

ABOUT JPMorganChase: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.0 trillion in assets and $345 billion in stockholders’ equity as of December 31, 2024. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com .

First Responders Children's Foundation and JPMorganChase Launch Free Financial Wellness Program for First Responder Families Leadership from First Responders Children's Foundation, first responder agencies, JPMorganChase, and First Responder Children's Foundation scholars at the Financial Wellness launch event in Harlem.

