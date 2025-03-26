Senate Bill 90 Printer's Number 0045
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Senate Bill 90
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MASTRIANO, BROOKS, CULVER, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON, LAUGHLIN, ROTHMAN, STEFANO, J. WARD, DUSH
Short Title
An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further providing for curriculum, training and education certification management system.
Memo Subject
Firefighter I Certification
Actions
|Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, Jan. 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, March 26, 2025
|First consideration, March 26, 2025
