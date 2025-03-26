Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Research Analysis, Size, Demand, and Forecast 2022-2033

Emergen Research Logo

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market size reached USD 3.54 Bn in 2022, is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.5% during forecast period.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report titled “Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market” published by Emergen Research is projected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The Market Intelligence Report provides a complete overview of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market along with details on the competitive landscape and profiles of the key players operating in this business. Our analyst team evaluates many other important aspects of the market, including historical market trends, estimated growth rates, revenue generation, production capacity, pricing structure, and key market drivers, opportunities, challenges and constraints. Did. The latest research report offers an accurate study of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing industry and highlights key factors such as import/export analysis, production and consumption rates, distribution channels and consumer base in key regions of the global market. This report further explores key facts and figures related to current market conditions and provides an industry-validated database for companies looking to invest in the market. Additionally, the report provides actionable insights that help readers identify key opportunities and challenges faced in the broad competitive landscape of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market. These insights also help formulate lucrative business expansion strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Market Drivers

One of the primary factors driving market expansion is the rise in multi-drug resistance, making it essential to develop new antibiotics and testing methods. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), up to 50% of antibiotics prescribed to patients are unnecessary, leading to increased drug resistance. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) plays a critical role in identifying the right antibiotics for infections and supporting regulatory approvals for new drugs.

Government and private funding initiatives are also fueling innovation in AST. For instance, in 2021, Avails Medical received funding from CARB-X to develop an advanced AST device that can identify effective antibiotics within four hours—significantly reducing the time required for treatment decisions.

Challenges in the Market

Despite its growth potential, the AST market faces challenges such as inconsistencies in testing methods. A lack of standardized guidelines can lead to variations in results, making it difficult to compare findings across different regions and laboratories. Addressing this issue will be crucial for the market’s continued development.

Emerging Trends and Innovations

New trends in AST technology are shaping the market’s future. The introduction of automated and cloud-based testing solutions is making diagnostics faster and more efficient. Next-Generation Phenotyping (NGP) technologies are helping to address shortages in skilled lab technicians while improving test accuracy. Additionally, cloud-based platforms now allow medical professionals to access real-time global data on pathogens and antibiotic resistance, enabling better decision-making and infection control.

Market Segments Overview

• By Testing Type: The antibacterial susceptibility testing segment holds the largest market share due to the rising prevalence of resistant bacteria and the need for effective treatment strategies.

• By Method: Automated susceptibility testing instruments are the dominant segment, thanks to their ease of use, accuracy, and growing adoption in clinical labs. Companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific and Q-linea are leading innovation in this area with technologies like ASTar, which delivers fast and precise results.

• By Application: Clinical diagnostics remains the largest segment, as hospitals and laboratories increasingly rely on AST to guide antibiotic prescriptions and improve patient outcomes.

Some major players included in the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market report are:

• BIOMÉRIEUX

• BD

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Bruker

• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Merck KGaA

• Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

• HiMedia Laboratories

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Segmentation Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented antimicrobial susceptibility testing market on the basis of product, type, method, application, end-use, and region:

• Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

o Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

1. Susceptibility Testing Disks

2. MIC Strips

3. Susceptibility Testing Plates

o Automated Laboratory Instruments

o Culture and Growth Media

o Consumables

• Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

o Antibacterial Susceptibility Testing

o Antifungal Susceptibility Testing

o Antiparasitic Susceptibility Testing

o Others (slow-growing pathogens)

• Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

o Etest Method

o Disk Diffusion

o Automated Susceptibility Testing Instruments

o Agar Dilution

o Genotyping Methods

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

1.

o Clinical Diagnostics

o Drug Discovery and Development

o Epidemiology

o Others

1. Research and academic applications

2. Bioterrorism surveillance

3. Environmental monitoring

• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

o Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

o Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

o Research &Academic Institutes

o Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

Regional Outlook:

 North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

 Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

 Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

 Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Research Report on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

• Who are the dominant players of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market?

• Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

• What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market?

• What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market?

• What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

• What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market and its key segments?

