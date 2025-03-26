For All Creators: Canon’s New PowerShot V1 and EOS R50 V Expand EOS/PowerShot V Series

Melville, NY, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, answers the needs of video creators with the new PowerShot V1 and EOS R50 V. Both cameras are part of Canon’s growing EOS/PowerShot V Series which seeks to help all creators, including cinema, livestreaming, vlogging, and VR, heighten their visual story telling.

Canon Reinvigorates Point-and-Shoot

If you’re a creator, you want the ability to pursue your own visual expression without compromising quality. Something lightweight and compact that can be used anytime or anywhere to lift your vision forward—a camera that works with you. Designed with a smart and modern concept, the PowerShot V1 is a reliable partner boasting key features including:

A newly designed grip created for both normal and selfie shooting.

Ultra wide-angle zoom lens—approximately 17-52mm for movie recording and 16-50mm/F2.8-4.5 for still imagery.

New 1.4 type sensor with approximately 22.3 megapixels for stills.

Dual Pixel CMOS AF II for PowerShot for improved AF speed and subject detection tracking performance when compared to the PowerShot G7 X Mark III.

A cooling fan inside the body to help enable longer video recording.

A still image/movie shooting switch for quick and easy transition—the first in a PowerShot camera.

Continuous still shooting at up to approximately 30 frames per second, a mechanical shutter with a maximum speed of 1/2000 seconds, and an electronic shutter with a maximum shutter speed of 1/16,000 seconds.

The Canon PowerShot V1 is also designed with workflow top of mind. Creators can leverage high quality video calls and livestream on a PC with a single USB cable, and the camera works intelligently with smartphones—both wired and wirelessly—via the Canon Camera Connect app.

Cinema Quality in the Palm of Your Hand

A movie-focused, high-performance camera that can fit in the palm of your hand? Yes—it does exist, with the EOS R50 V. The legacy of Cinema EOS technologies is splashed throughout, making EOS R50 V one for all creators who have high artistic ambitions to take to the next level. Key features include:

Video-focused design elements such as a livestream button, movie recording button in the front of the camera, and a tripod screw hole for vertical shooting.

Dual Pixel CMOS AF II for quiet and smooth AF.

Ability to shoot 4K crop at 60fps and YCC 422 10bit.

Compatibility with the newly launched RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ, the first RF-S lens with built-in power zoom.

Four different methods of livestreaming: UVC/UAC, HDMI, Camera Connect, and Live Switcher Mobile multi-camera.

APS-C sensor and DIGIC X image processor for rich bokeh.

Image creation consistent with Cinema EOS with five presets for editing, such as Canon Log 3.

Creators are not one-size-fits-all, and EOS R50 V was built through creator feedback to make content creation easier. With modern design elements, customization options, and a new lens bundled together, the EOS R50 V is destined to be in your gear bag.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon PowerShot V1 is scheduled to be available in April 2025 for an estimated retail price of $899.99. * The Canon EOS R50 V is scheduled to be available in April 2025 for an estimated retail price of $649.99* for the body only and $849.99* with the RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ. For additional information, please visit usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

* Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

