Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Tri Cities Launches Quirky New “Dickey Ducks” Promo

Collectible Ducks Land in Richland – Grab Yours with Every 3-Meat Plate

Richland, WA, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Tri Cities, located at 2530 Queensgate Dr, is adding a splash of fun to your next barbecue meal with the launch of its new Dickey Ducks. Beginning this week, guests who order a 3-meat plate can take home one of the colorful, collectible Dickey Ducks – a clever, fun new twist on the dining experience inspired by the RV and Jeep "ducking" trend.

The idea came to franchisee Ken Bush during a simple walk with his dog. "I spotted an RV with a line of ducks on the dashboard and it clicked – people love collecting ducks in the RV and Jeep communities. I’m an RVer myself, so I thought, why not bring that fun into our restaurant?" said Bush. “It’s a lighthearted, outside-the-box way to surprise and delight our guests while serving up the Texas-style barbecue they love.”

Each Dickey Duck is unique and full of personality – and just like Dickey’s slow-smoked meats, they’re hard to resist. Whether you’re a longtime collector or discovering your first duck, it’s a chance to make your dining experience even more memorable.

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, applauds the creativity behind the promotion. “This is exactly the kind of thinking that sets our franchisees apart. Ken saw an opportunity to merge a fun, community-driven trend with the family-friendly spirit of Dickey’s. We love seeing our operators bring their own personality into the brand.”

The Dickey Ducks will be available only for a limited time and while supplies last. Guests are encouraged to stop by early, enjoy a hearty 3-meat plate and start their own flock of ducks.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com

