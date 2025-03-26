Melbourne Pharma Opens Doors April 1st

Melbourne Pharma building Melbourne Pharma Logo

Melbourne Pharma opens April 1st in Melbourne, FL, offering cutting edge compounding medications for dermatology, weight management, and wellness.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melbourne Pharma, a state-of-the-art compounding pharmacy specializing in Dermatology and Chronic Disease Management, is proud to announce its official opening on April 1, 2025. Located in the heart of Melbourne, Florida, the pharmacy is set to redefine personalized medicine with treatments built on the latest medical research and technology. All compounded medications will be produced in a new, state-of-the-art laboratory packed with the latest technology.“As a compounding pharmacy, we work with directly with patients and prescribers to provide the personalized medications and supplements needed for today’s advanced protocols” said Mike Boehmer, R.Ph., President of Melbourne Pharma. “For example, we can compound treatments for skin conditions that can eliminate the need for multiple medications or eliminate irritation caused by other products. For chronic diseases and aging, we provide critical energy and detox therapies, great options for weight loss, and many specialty items needed for advanced hormone, metabolic and immune therapies.”“We hire locally, so our staff lives in Brevard County and knows our local medical community”, said Connie Torres, Operations Manager. “We are all very proud of our new pharmacy and are excited to offer such important services to patients here in Brevard and across the US.”For more information on Melbourne Pharma and its services, please call 833-655-7500, visit https://melbournepharma.com/ , or simply stop by!Melbourne Pharma2235 South Babcock StreetMelbourne, FL 32901About Melbourne Pharma: Melbourne Pharma is a premier compounding pharmacy dedicated to providing customized, high-quality medications across Dermatology, Weight Management, Anti-Aging , Women’s Health, and Men’s Health. With a commitment to innovation and patient-centered care, Melbourne Pharma delivers safe, effective, and personalized pharmaceutical solutions that improve lives.Media Contact:Melbourne Pharma(833) 655-7500Info@melbournepharma.com

