Airway Lung Stent Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends | Emergen Research

The Airway Lung Stent market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 209.66 billion in 2024 to USD 419.1 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 8.00%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's latest market research report, titled Global Airway Lung Stent Market, provides estimated market size and shares, latest industry trends, global market growth rates, key drivers and opportunities, constraints, product segmentation, and major market players. Cost structure, market size, competitive landscape, product portfolio and specifications, and company profiles.

This report is a fair prototype of the Airway Lung Stent-industry containing an in-depth study of the global Airway Lung Stent market. This report serves as a valuable source of data and information related to this industry. It covers various industry aspects with a particular focus on market scope and application areas. The report identifies the fundamental business strategies adopted by industry experts and offers an insightful study on the value chains and distribution channels of the global market. The report authors have also analyzed current industry trends, growth potential, current overview, and market limitations.

Additionally, researchers have closely examined the significant changes in the market following the coronavirus outbreak. This is the latest report examining the economic situation of the Airway Lung Stent industry after the current pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed various aspects of the global Airway Lung Stent market scenario. The latest report provides a comprehensive COVID-19 impact analysis of the market, helping readers to know about the significant impact of the outbreak on the current and future scenarios of this business.

The global Airway Lung Stent market is projected to grow from USD 209.66 billion in 2024 to USD 419.1 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.00%. The market growth is driven by increasing cases of respiratory diseases, advancements in minimally invasive procedures, and improvements in stent technology.

Rising Demand Due to Respiratory Diseases

The prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, and post-tuberculosis stenosis has significantly contributed to the rising demand for airway lung stents. According to the Cancer Tomorrow report, lung cancer cases are expected to reach 2.5 million by 2025. The growing aging population and increasing air pollution levels have further fueled the demand for these medical devices.

Minimally invasive procedures using airway stents offer patients a shorter hospital stay and quicker recovery times compared to traditional surgeries. As a result, more people are opting for such treatments, boosting the market’s expansion.

Technological Advancements Driving Market Growth

Recent advancements in airway stent materials, such as biocompatible alloys and polymers, have improved their effectiveness and durability. Self-expanding stents, which automatically adjust to the airway’s shape, have become the preferred choice among healthcare providers due to their ease of use and reliability.

Governments and private healthcare providers are also increasingly investing in cost-effective treatments for respiratory diseases. According to the World Bank, global healthcare spending rose from USD 7.8 trillion in 2019 to USD 8.3 trillion in 2021 and is expected to increase further in the coming years. With growing healthcare awareness and improved access to treatment, the demand for airway lung stents is anticipated to rise steadily.

Challenges and Market Restraints

Despite the strong growth prospects, certain challenges hinder market expansion. Risks associated with airway stents, such as migration, infections, airway injuries, and the formation of granulation tissue, can result in additional medical interventions. These complications may lead to increased healthcare costs and extended recovery periods, making some patients hesitant to opt for stenting procedures.

Market Segmentation Insights

The airway lung stent market is categorized into self-expandable, balloon-expandable, and non-expandable stents.

• Self-expandable stents held the largest market share in 2024 due to their adaptability, ease of deployment, and reduced risk of complications.

• Non-expandable stents are projected to be the fastest-growing segment. These stents provide long-term stability and precise airway support, making them ideal for complex respiratory conditions.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Airway Lung Stent industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Some of the key companies in the global Airway Lung Stent market include:

• Zeus Industrial Products Inc.

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (Saint Gobain Performance Plastics)

• W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

• Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• The Chemours Company

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

• 3M Company

• E.I. Dupont DE Nemours & Company

• Solvay SA

Airway Lung Stent Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Self-expandable

Balloon-expandable

Non-expandable

By End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End Users

By Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Metal

Silicone

Hybrid

Regional Outlook:

 North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

 Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

 Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

 Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

