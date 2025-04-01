Sabancı Holding Marks Historic Governance Shift with First Non-Family Chair in Sabancı Group’s 100th Year

A Historic Milestone in Türkiye’s Corporate Landscape: Sabancı Holding Appoints First Non-Family Chair in Sabancı Group’s 100-Year History

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabancı Holding , a cornerstone of Türkiye’s corporate landscape, has achieved a significant milestone by appointing its first non-family Chair of the Board. This landmark decision, formalized at the company’s Annual General Meeting on March 27, 2025, represents a pivotal evolution in the Holding’s corporate governance. Hayri Çulhacı , a seasoned executive with a distinguished 35-year tenure within the Sabancı Group, has been named Chair of the Board.Strategic Evolution Towards Independent Leadership:This appointment follows Güler Sabancı ’s decision to step down after 21 years of exemplary leadership as Chair. In a parallel move, renowned finance and business leader Tayfun Bayazıt has joined the Board as an independent member. These changes signify a strategic shift towards independent leadership, with non-family members now comprising a majority of the Sabancı Holding Board of Directors for the first time,unlike the century-long history of the Sabancı Group .Hayri Çulhacı’s appointment underscores Sabancı Holding’s commitment to internal talent development and institutional excellence. Throughout his extensive career within the Group, Çulhacı has held key leadership positions, including Executive Board Member of Sabancı Holding, Vice Chairman of Akbank, and board memberships across numerous Sabancı subsidiaries."A New Chapter in Sabancı’s Enduring Legacy""I am deeply honored to assume the role of Chair of Sabancı Holding,” stated Hayri Çulhacı. “This appointment reflects the Board's confidence and trust, for which I am profoundly grateful. Sabancı Group has consistently demonstrated its commitment to institutionalization and global partnerships. This transition marks a new chapter in our corporate evolution, building upon a century of success.”Looking forward, Çulhacı emphasized the company’s strategic priorities: “Our focus remains on driving sustainable growth, fostering innovation, and leveraging cutting-edge technologies. Working closely with CEO Cenk Alper and the entire leadership team, we will ensure Sabancı Holding continues to lead in our core sectors and beyond, creating lasting value for generations to come.”Çulhacı also paid tribute to the company’s foundational legacy and outgoing Chair: “We owe immense gratitude to our founder, the late Hacı Ömer Sabancı, and the Sabancı family for their visionary leadership. I extend my sincere appreciation to Güler Sabancı for her 21 years of exceptional service and her unwavering commitment to education and social development through the Sabancı Foundation, Museum, and University. Her insights will continue to guide us.”About Sabancı Holding:Sabancı Holding, Türkiye’s leading investment holding company, operates across diverse sectors including banking and financial services, energy and climate technologies, mobility solutions, material technologies, and digital technologies. The company is dedicated to driving sustainable growth and innovation across its portfolio. For more information, please visit: https://www.sabanci.com/en About Hayri Çulhacı, Chair:Hayri Çulhacı earned his undergraduate degree from the Faculty of Political Sciences at Ankara University in 1978 and received his MBA from Northeastern University in the United States in 1986.He began his career at the Turkish Ministry of Finance in 1979, where he spent over a decade in progressively senior roles. In 1990, he joined Akbank as Executive Vice President, marking the start of a three-decade trajectory that saw him take on a range of critical leadership responsibilities. He was appointed to the Board of Directors as an Executive Member in 2009 and named Vice Chairman the following year. Over the course of this period, he also chaired the Audit Committee, Corporate Governance Committee, and High-Level Risk Committee. He retired from Akbank in 2020.In parallel to his executive roles, Mr. Çulhacı served on the Boards of Aksigorta A.Ş. and Avivasa Emeklilik ve Hayat A.Ş., and held chairmanships at both Ak Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. and Ak Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş. He is currently Vice Chair and a Member of the Board of Trustees at the Sabancı Foundation. On March 27, 2025, Mr. Çulhacı stepped into the role of Chair of the Board at Sabancı Holding, following the tenure of Güler Sabancı. With his appointment, he has become the first career executive to assume the position.

