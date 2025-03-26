UPDATE - InFlux Technologies to Launch Arcane Update, Elevating Network Security and Privacy

CHELTENHAM, England, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InFlux Technologies (Flux), a leading global decentralized technology company specializing in cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and decentralized cloud computing services, today announced the upcoming release of its Arcane operating system, an update to the FluxCloud platform, on March 31, 2025. The update will enhance the security and integrity of the Flux network, providing developers with more security for private development. The new Arcane OS introduces two pivotal components: the Arcane OS Live Image Installer and the FluxOS System Attestation Service (SAS).



“With the launch of Arcane OS, FluxCloud is taking a major leap forward in security and usability. This update reinforces our commitment to building a decentralized cloud, prioritizing innovation and user protection. The new features provide unprecedented security and reliability, ensuring our ecosystem remains at the forefront of decentralized computing,” said InFlux Technologies CEO and Co-founder Daniel Keller.

The Arcane OS is an independent operating system based on Ubuntu 24 that can run directly from a USB or other media without needing to be installed on a hardware device first. It also has a graphical interface, providing users with a clean and intuitive visual display when completing the installation process, which is cryptographically secured through a chain of trust. Each step requires separate verification, fostering holistic installation security.

The Flux Arcane OS introduces robust security features that prevent node operators from accessing application data. This is achieved by encrypting disk partitions and restricting root command execution, ensuring that sensitive information remains protected from unauthorized access.

Designed around usability, the Arcane OS Installer has several user-friendly features. The setup process is the same across varying installation types and incorporates a checkpoint system to ensure that each time it boots up, everything is the same as it was when first installed. Lastly, setup configurations are preselected, which is one less step that users must consider.

​The Flux System Attestation Service (SAS) is a proprietary security protocol within Arcane OS, designed to verify the integrity of the operating system and ensure it remains unaltered. SAS offers advanced security features, including system attestation, encryption and decryption capabilities, live monitoring, and memory protection. As a closed-source project, its code is obfuscated to prevent unauthorized access and tampering, thereby enhancing the overall security of Flux Arcane OS.

The service verifies the integrity of OS files and packages, attesting to their legitimacy. It can generate key pairs based on specific hardware specs by encrypting and decrypting Arcane OS partitions. SAS also attests to users logged into Arcane OS, monitoring their activity and analyzing the system for unauthorized usage. Furthermore, the SAS establishes memory protection mechanisms to safeguard against unauthorized access.

By integrating the Arcane OS with SAS, the FluxCloud network enhances its security framework, ensuring data protection and applications. This update represents a significant step in delivering robust, decentralized solutions to the global tech community.

For more information, visit www.runonflux.com .

Media Contact:

Shannon Blood

Chief Marketing Officer

shannon@runonflux.com

+1 208.216.9180



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.