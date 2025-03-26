West Covina High School Symphonic Band

West Covina High School Symphonic Band Earns Unanimous Superior Rating at Regional Festival

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, March 20, the West Covina High School Symphonic Band achieved a remarkable milestone at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association (SCSBOA) Festival held at University High School in Irvine, CA. Under the direction of Music Teacher Steve Olivas, the Bulldogs delivered a stunning performance of "Deerpath Dances" by David Holsinger and "Toccata for Band" by Frank Erickson for a panel of three SCSBOA judges and an enthusiastic audience.Receiving a Superior is an exceptional accomplishment in a rating system that includes Superior, Excellent, Good, Fair, and Poor. Even more impressive, the Symphonic Band was awarded a Unanimous Superior, meaning all three judges gave them the highest rating possible. This achievement reflects the highest level of musical excellence and performance standards.“This is only the second time in my career that West Covina High School has received a unanimous superior,” said Steve Olivas, Director of Bands. “It’s a moment of pride for our students, their dedication, and the entire music program.”Principal Dr. Charles Park said, “Our students’ hard work and discipline were fully displayed during this performance. This award is a testament to the incredible talent at West Covina High School and Mr. Olivas's leadership.”Assistant Superintendent Denise Knutsen added, “This is a perfect example of how the arts enrich our schools and empower students to reach their full potential. We are so proud of our Symphonic Band for their excellence and creativity.”This recognition highlights WCUSD’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality arts education that nurtures creativity, collaboration, and performance excellence.About West Covina Unified School District:West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD) is committed to academic excellence, innovation, and student success. Offering strong programs in STEM, the arts, dual-language immersion, and career technical education, WCUSD prepares students for college, career, and beyond. The district empowers students to thrive and lead with purpose through supportive learning environments and dedicated educators.

