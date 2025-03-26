Open-Water Landlocked Salmon Season Starts Tuesday, April 1

CONTACT:

John Viar: (603) 744-5470

Ben Nugent: (603) 744-5470

March 26, 2025

Concord, NH – April 1 marks the official start of the open-water fishing season on New Hampshire’s large lakes, which are managed for landlocked salmon, including Big Squam Lake, Lake Sunapee, and Lake Winnipesaukee. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department also manages other waterbodies for landlocked salmon, including First and Second Connecticut, Conway, Francis, Merrymeeting, Newfound, Ossipee, and Winnisquam Lakes. Pleasant Lake in New London is also managed for landlocked salmon, but is classified as a designated trout pond with an opening date of the fourth Saturday in April.

In stark contrast to recent mild winters, the Broads of Lake Winnipesaukee were covered with some 14 inches of ice and blanketed by an additional 12 inches of heavy snow as March began. This return to a “good ol’ fashioned winter” will likely mean more typical mid-to-late April ice-out dates for large lakes in the central Lakes Region.

Regardless of ice conditions or location within the state, the last day for ice fishing lakes managed under the landlocked salmon and lake trout designations is March 31, and no open-water fishing of any kind, for any species, is permitted on these managed lakes until April 1. Landlocked salmon may never be taken through the ice in New Hampshire.

To ensure the future of high-quality landlocked salmon and other fisheries, anglers must take extra care when releasing salmon, as the percentage of hook-wounded fish continues to be a problem. Hook-wounded fish are significantly shorter and in poorer physical condition than non-hook-wounded fish of the same age. Using rubber nets, proper release techniques, and other considerations can minimize the negative effects of hook wounding, thereby increasing the number of quality-sized salmon available in the future. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/catching-landlocked-salmon-nh/prevent-hook-wounding.

Reel in lots more information on fishing in New Hampshire by downloading the current Freshwater Fishing Digest at www.eregulations.com/newhampshire/fishing/freshwater.