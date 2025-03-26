Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Analysis 2024 – 2033 | By Key Players, Product Type, Application and Region

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market’, published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market outlook over the forecast duration (2024-2032)

The global biopharmaceutical CMO (Contract Manufacturing Organization) and CRO (Contract Research Organization) market is set to grow from USD 36.9 billion in 2024 to USD 62.3 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.00%. The rising demand for biologics and biosimilars, along with increasing investments in cell and gene therapies, is fueling market growth.

CMOs and CROs play a crucial role in drug development, clinical trials, and manufacturing, supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in navigating regulatory requirements. The European Biopharmaceutical Enterprises (EBE) predicts strong expansion in this sector, with major players such as Lonza investing in new manufacturing facilities to meet growing demand.

Growth Drivers: Rising Demand for Biologics and Investments in Advanced Therapies

Biologics, which are treatments derived from living organisms, are increasingly favored for their effectiveness in managing complex diseases. In 2023, biologics accounted for over 35% of global pharmaceutical revenues, according to BIO. To keep up with demand, biopharmaceutical companies are outsourcing manufacturing and R&D services to CMOs and CROs. In July 2023, Samsung Biologics signed a major agreement to expand biosimilar production, further emphasizing the importance of outsourcing.

Cell and gene therapies are also contributing to market growth. The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) reported that the global regenerative medicine market was valued at $15.1 billion in 2023, with an expected annual growth rate of 22%. Companies such as WuXi AppTec are investing in new facilities to enhance the production of gene therapy products, while major pharmaceutical firms like Novartis and Roche are partnering with CMOs to accelerate the availability of these therapies worldwide.

Challenges: Over-Reliance on Outsourcing Poses Risks

While outsourcing helps reduce costs and improve efficiency, it also presents challenges related to quality control, intellectual property protection, and regulatory compliance. Nearly 40% of biopharmaceutical firms have faced difficulties in managing outsourced partnerships, leading to potential delays in drug production and clinical trials. A 2023 report by the World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted quality issues in some outsourced biosimilar manufacturing, which could impact regulatory approvals.

Supply chain disruptions, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, further highlight the risks of excessive outsourcing. Additionally, relying on low-cost manufacturing regions may introduce logistical hurdles and communication barriers. Companies are now focusing on strengthening partnerships and improving vendor management to address these challenges.

Market Segmentation: Biologics Lead, Biosimilars Grow Fastest

The market is divided into biologics and biosimilars, with biologics holding the largest share in 2024 due to their growing use in treating chronic diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. These treatments require specialized manufacturing, leading to increased demand for outsourcing services.

Biosimilars, however, are projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The expiration of patents on major biologic drugs is creating opportunities for cost-effective alternatives. In 2023, biosimilars helped save approximately $1.2 billion in healthcare costs across Europe, according to the European Commission. With regulatory agencies such as the U.S. FDA approving more biosimilars, their adoption is expected to rise significantly, particularly in emerging markets where affordable treatment options are in high demand.

The global Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Some major companies included in the Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market report are:

Lonza Group, WuXi AppTec, Parexel International, Catalent, Charles River Laboratories, Samsung Biologics, Celerion, WuXi STA, Recipharm, Kirkstall Ltd.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Segmentation Analysis

By Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Mammalian

Non-mammalian

By Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Contract Manufacturing

Process Development

Downstream

Upstream

Fill & Finish Operations

Analytical & QC studies

Packaging

Contract Research

Oncology

Inflammation & Immunology

Cardiology

Neuroscience

Others

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Biologics

Monoclonal antibodies (MAbs)

Recombinant Proteins

Vaccines

Antisense, RNAi, & Molecular Therapy

Others

Biosimilars

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

