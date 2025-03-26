Paperclip joins forces with White Swan to Streamline and Digitize the Insurance Sales Process with Seamless Data Integration

Bringing seamless data automation to insurance sales, White Swan and Paperclip are transforming how agents sell insurance online.

HACKENSACK, N.J., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip (OTCMKTS:PCPJ), a publicly traded leader in insurance data management and automation, has announced a strategic integration with White Swan, an AI-powered, no-code platform transforming insurance distribution. This partnership enhances insurance application processing, data workflows, and multi-carrier submissions, reducing administrative friction for agents and financial services firms.

Through this collaboration, Paperclip’s Mojo—a cutting-edge solution for processing and automating insurance data management—now seamlessly connects with White Swan’s AI-powered sales platform, bringing together the best in data automation and modernized insurance distribution.

“At Paperclip, we’re committed to modernizing insurance workflows through automation and intelligent data management,” said Bill Weiss, CEO at Paperclip. “Partnering with White Swan expands the impact of our technology, bringing seamless front-end digital distribution to our industry-leading back-end automation.”

This integration enables:

• Seamless, data-driven insurance sales – White Swan’s marketing, education, and quoting tools help advisors engage clients, while Paperclip ensures structured, accurate data processing throughout the application journey.

• Faster, more efficient application workflows – White Swan enables a frictionless digital application process, while Paperclip automates document structuring and carrier submissions, reducing administrative efforts.

• Integrated with major agency management systems (AMS) – Paperclip ensures smooth data flow to AMS platforms like iPipeline, AgencyBloc, SmartOffice, Salesforce, Agency Integrator, and NetX360.

• Compliance-ready and scalable – White Swan’s intelligent application system ensures a pleasant client experience, while Paperclip automates processing, compliance, and secure document handling for long-term scalability.

“White Swan’s mission is to make insurance sales frictionless,” said Pontus Lagerberg, CEO at White Swan. “By integrating with Paperclip, we’re ensuring that the digital experience we provide advisors is backed by powerful automation that simplifies data handling, compliance, and carrier submissions.”

By bridging AI-powered digital distribution with Paperclip’s industry-leading data infrastructure, this integration simplifies insurance sales while ensuring compliance, accuracy, and scalability.

Learn more about how this integration is empowering financial professionals, streamlining insurance sales, and shaping the future of the industry by visiting https://paperclip.com/white-swan-paperclip/ or https://www.whiteswan.io/integrations/paperclip.

About Paperclip

With over three decades of customer-centric innovation, Paperclip is a proven strategic partner that continues to revolutionize data encryption, content supply chain, and document management for Fortune 1000 companies worldwide. Paperclip’s innovative solutions—such as Mojo, Virtual Client Folder (VCF), and SAFE—have helped the financial and insurance industries automate compliance, streamline carrier submissions, and optimize data processing. Paperclip’s technology is trusted by insurance carriers, agencies, and financial institutions to securely manage documents and drive operational efficiency.

As a trusted leader, Paperclip continues to innovate, adapt and excel within a rapidly changing digital world. Learn more at www. paperclip .com.

About White Swan

White Swan is an AI-enabled platform that serves as a comprehensive B2B life & LTC insurance solution, designed to simplify insurance automation and sales digitization for businesses and advisors. Through its no-code tools, intuitive client journeys, and seamless partner integrations and white labeling options, White Swan helps businesses serve their clients insurance online with modules to help them research, quote, and apply for insurance.

Media Contact:

PAPERCLIP

Megan Brandow

Director of Marketing

www.paperclip.com

(585) 727-0983

mbrandow@paperclip.com

WHITE SWAN

Pontus Lagerberg

Founder & CEO at White Swan

https://whiteswan.io

United States

pontus@whiteswan.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.