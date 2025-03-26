Biomethane Market Analysis by 2033: Top Players Like- Air Liquide, Engie, Nature Energy Biogass A/G, Gasum

Emergen Research Logo

Biomethane market is set to witness remarkable growth, increasing from an estimated USD 6.5 billion in 2024 to USD 21.5 billion by 2033

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global Biomethane Market’, published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Biomethane market outlook over the forecast duration (2024-2032)

The global biomethane market is set to witness remarkable growth, increasing from an estimated USD 6.5 billion in 2024 to USD 21.5 billion by 2033, at a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. This growth is fueled by rising demand for renewable energy, government policies supporting carbon reduction, and the need for sustainable waste management solutions.

Biomethane, produced from organic waste such as agricultural residues, food waste, and sewage, is emerging as a viable alternative to natural gas. It is widely used for heating, power generation, and as a transportation fuel. As global efforts to reduce carbon emissions intensify, biomethane offers an environmentally friendly energy solution that aligns with circular economy principles, converting waste into a valuable resource.

Governments worldwide are encouraging the adoption of biomethane through favorable policies, including subsidies, tax incentives, and renewable energy targets. For instance, in January 2023, Arkema, a France-based chemical company, signed a long-term agreement with ENGIE for the supply of 300 GWh per year of biomethane. This deal marks one of Europe’s largest biomethane agreements and highlights the increasing adoption of renewable energy in industries.

Key Market Drivers: Waste Management and Renewable Energy Transition

The push for sustainable waste management is a significant factor driving biomethane market growth. Biomethane production provides an eco-friendly solution by transforming organic waste into clean energy, reducing landfill waste and greenhouse gas emissions. Countries are increasingly investing in biomethane technologies to align with sustainability goals. In May 2022, Ghana inaugurated a Hybrid-PV-Biogas-Pyrolysis Plant in Ashanti, capable of processing 12 tons of waste per day while generating 400 kW of power from solar, biogas, and plastic waste pyrolysis.

In addition to waste management benefits, the biomethane market is expanding due to the global transition toward renewable energy. With many nations committed to reducing fossil fuel dependence and meeting carbon reduction targets, biomethane has become an attractive alternative energy source. It can be used for heating, electricity generation, and as a vehicle fuel, supporting the shift toward low-carbon energy systems.

Challenges in the Biomethane Market

Despite its strong growth potential, the biomethane market faces challenges, including high initial investment costs and inconsistent regulatory policies across different regions. The setup of biomethane production facilities and infrastructure, including biogas upgrading systems and distribution networks, requires significant financial investment. These costs pose a barrier to entry, especially for smaller businesses and emerging markets.

Moreover, regulatory inconsistencies hinder market expansion. Policies on feed-in tariffs, subsidies, and certification requirements for biomethane production vary across countries, creating uncertainties for investors. Additionally, the competitive landscape in the renewable energy sector presents challenges as various clean energy alternatives vie for market dominance.

Market Trends: Pipeline Injection and CNG Lead Growth

The biomethane market is segmented by distribution mode, with Pipeline Injection emerging as the leading method due to its ability to integrate with existing natural gas infrastructure. Once upgraded, biomethane can be injected directly into natural gas grids, ensuring a cost-effective and scalable distribution method for residential, industrial, and transportation sectors.

Meanwhile, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) distribution mode is experiencing the fastest growth, driven by increasing demand for clean transportation fuels. Biomethane compressed into CNG is easier to transport and store, making it an ideal solution for regions lacking pipeline infrastructure. Governments promoting cleaner vehicle emissions are accelerating the adoption of CNG fueling stations, further driving market growth.

As infrastructure expands and more industries recognize the benefits of biomethane, the market is set for continued rapid growth, providing a sustainable and renewable alternative to traditional fossil fuels

The global Biomethane industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Some major companies included in the Biomethane market report are:

Air Liquide, Engie, Nature Energy Biogass A/G, Gasum, Terega Solutions, Waga Energy, Total Energy, Chevron, Kinder Morgan, Archea Energy, Envitec Biogas AG, Future Biogas Ltd.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Biomethane Market Segmentation Analysis

By Distribution mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Pipeline Injection

Compressed Natural Gas

Liquified Natural Gas

By Feedstock Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Energy Crops

Agriculture Residues & Animal Manure

Municipal Waste

Others

By Production Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Anaerobic Digestion & Fermentation

Thermal Gasification

Others

By End-Use Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Transportation

Power Generation

Industrial & Others

By End User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

