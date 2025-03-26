Digicel and Caban Energy Combat Climate Change With Solar Rollout

Cutting emissions while enhancing network reliability and energy security

KINGSTON, Jamaica, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a powerful statement of its commitment to environmental responsibility and combatting climate change, Digicel today announced a partnership with Caban Energy (Caban) which will diversify its energy source using solar technology and reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while significantly reducing operational costs.

This partnership in renewable energy infrastructure will support the Caribbean region in achieving its sustainability goals as outlined in the Paris Agreement. As a leader in renewable energy, Caban is working to deploy solar energy and storage solutions on cell towers across Jamaica for Digicel, both in collaboration with Phoenix Tower International (PTI) and independently.

Providing a reliable, sustainable and cost-effective alternative power source for cell tower, data centers and other critical infrastructure locations, solar energy and storage solutions enhance network reliability, energy security and communications resilience. By integrating renewable energy into its network once fully deployed, Digicel will reduce GHG emissions by over 38,674 tons of CO2e per year or 580,109 tons of CO2e for the life of the project.

Commenting on the partnership, Digicel Group CEO, Marcelo Cataldo, said; “As a meaningful expression of our Connecting. Empowering mission, our commitment to ESG is fundamental to who we are as a business. With robust social and governance programmes in place, we’re now making tangible progress in our environmental agenda as we drive multiple benefits through the deployment of sustainable, renewable and cost-effective energy solutions. Jamaica is our first market with Caban and is the shape of things to come with the expectation that more of our 25 markets will come on stream in the coming months.”

Stephen Murad, Digicel Jamaica CEO, elaborates; “In the wake of Hurricane Beryl in July 2024 which caused significant damage to the south coast of Jamaica, and in particular to the power supplies that we rely on to run our telecoms infrastructure, we made a commitment to the Prime Minister of Jamaica that we would invest in renewable energy. We’re proud that just eight months later, we’re honouring that commitment and actively stepping up to help combat climate change.”



Alexandra Rasch, CEO of Caban, commented; “This is about building a sustainable future for all. With Caribbean countries at the forefront of the negative effects of climate change, the region’s energy landscape is evolving. Mindful of its ESG commitments, Digicel is partnering with us to harness renewable energy sources to benefit those same countries and enable their progress towards achieving national and global climate targets. It makes for an exciting future.”

About Digicel

Enabling customers to live, work, play and flourish in a connected world, Digicel’s world class LTE and fibre networks deliver state-of-the-art mobile, home and business solutions.

Serving nine million consumer and business customers in 25 markets in the Caribbean and Central America, our investments of over US$5 billion and a commitment to our communities through our Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago have contributed to positive outcomes for over two million people to date.

With our Connecting. Empowering vision at the heart of everything we do - supported by our DIGI values of Diversity, Integrity, Growth and Innovation - our 5,000 employees worldwide work together to make that a powerful reality for customers, communities and countries day in, day out. Visit www.digicelgroup.com for more.

About Caban

Caban, founded in 2018, set out to tackle the challenge of decarbonizing the most fossil fuel-dependent industries. Initially focused on providing alternative energy solutions for the telecommunications industry in the Americas, the company has since grown and demonstrated success in supplying energy to several of the world’s largest telecom operators. Building on this momentum, Caban has scaled globally and expanded its reach to support clean energy needs across critical infrastructure sectors worldwide.

Caban uniquely combines service, hardware, software, and finance to deliver reliable, clean power and boosts your bottom line. This turnkey approach allows you to work directly with one trusted ESG partner to achieve decarbonization across your operations. Visit www.cabanenergy.com for more.

