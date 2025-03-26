Safe Software Announces FME Multi-Language Availability

The data integration leader’s flagship platform, FME, will be formally available in three languages, including French, German, and Dutch

Surrey, BC, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Software (Safe), the leading All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration vendor with unrivalled support for spatial data, announced that it’s planning to launch FME Multi-Language Availability. Powered by artificial intelligence, the product translation will be updated and synchronized with the English version to ensure global FME users have access to the latest features and support. The first three language packs to be formally released will include French, German, and Dutch, with more language releases planned for the future.

With this update, all application interfaces and support documentation will be fully translated, enabling users to experience FME in their native language. This update signifies a change from the company’s previous partner-based language localization model. Moving forward, all translations will be available directly from Safe Software and users will have equal access, regardless of where they purchased FME.

“By introducing FME Multi-Language Availability, we are able to offer a more seamless and accurate translation of the FME platform, removing the burden of having to switch between a user’s native language and English,” said Don Murray, CEO of Safe Software.

FME users accessing this feature can expect more consistent and complete localization, improved accessibility and distribution, and timely future translation releases. Plus, AI-assisted translation and automation will help to ensure the accuracy of the platform, and the company’s increased ability to provide oversight will create a better user experience.

Stay tuned for more information about FME Multi-Language Availability from Safe Software, please visit: https://community.safe.com/product-updates .

This update comes on the heels of various milestone announcements from Safe Software in the lead-up to its largest user conference ever, The Peak of Data and AI, which is set to take place in Seattle from May 6-8, 2025. Last year, the company expanded its global partner ecosystem and announced plans to hire 85 people. These announcements highlight the company’s progress toward its growth target of reaching $250M in revenue by 2028.

Registration for The Peak of Data and AI is now open. Details on how to register are available at: www.peakofdataintegration.com .

About Safe Software:

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform with comprehensive support for spatial data. The company was founded in 1993 and has been focused on bringing life to data since its inception. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it.

For more information, visit safe.com .

About FME by Safe Software:

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Over 20,000 organizations worldwide trust FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through Safe Software’s international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages.

For more information, visit fme.safe.com .

