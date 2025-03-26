Appear Unveils VX Media Gateway at NAB 2025: A Software Solution for Secure, Scalable and Future-Proofed Media Transport

X5 Final Front Black Persp 25102025

OSLO, NORWAY, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appear, the global leader in live production technology, is proud to introduce the VX Media Gateway at NAB Show 2025 (Booth: W2042). Developed in direct response to customer needs, the VX Media Gateway enables broadcasters to optimise their media workflows by leveraging the power of hardware and the flexibility of software. This versatile, scalable, and highly secure software solution—part of the broader VX Platform—integrates seamlessly across on-premise hardware, cloud, and hybrid architectures, maximizing efficiencies and flexibility in media processing.VX is a ‘living platform’ that has been engineered to evolve with the industry’s needs, delivering resilient and adaptable software-defined media processing capabilities. With a deep understanding of the shifting balance between hardware and software adoption, Appear has prioritized the development of the right solution at the right time. This strategic focus has ensured that the VX Media Gateway delivers unmatched reliability and scalability, seamlessly integrating with both existing infrastructure and next-generation workflows.VX Media Gateway: Secure, Reliable, and Flexible Media TransportThe VX Media Gateway addresses the challenges of modern IP-based and cloud-driven media workflows, offering:• Advanced Stream Resilience: Built-in seamless healing, AB failover, and alarm attributes ensure uninterrupted signal integrity.• True Hybrid Workflow Enablement: Effortlessly moves media between on-premise data centres, private/public clouds, and distributed production environments.• OpEx and CapEx Licensing Flexibility: Subscription-based OpEx and perpetual CapEx models, to better fit any business model and operational strategy.• Optimized Network Utilization: Efficient bandwidth management and routing minimize costs while maximizing performance.• Modular and Future-Proofed: Designed to evolve with future enhancements such as transcoding, NDI, JPEG XS, ST 2110 and the emerging cloud-native media exchange formats.VX and the X Platform: The Best of Both WorldsThe VX Media Gateway is an essential software component of Appear’s broader ecosystem, working seamlessly with Appear’s X Platform or as a standalone software solution deployed with existing workflows. This integration bridges traditional infrastructure with cloud-based workflows, providing customers with a powerful combination of hardware-accelerated performance and software-defined elasticity.“The VX Platform is a step-change for the industry, offering exceptional capabilities for handling the complexities that broadcasters are facing when it comes to balancing hardware, software and hybrid workflows,” said Thomas Bostrøm Jørgensen, CEO at Appear. “We know that our customers need efficient and future-proofed technology. The VX Platform gives the industry the assurance that investment today is also an investment for the future. We are developing industry-leading solutions in both hardware and software, ensuring our customers can build workflows that are scalable and can be tailored to all their needs, today and in the future.”A Living Platform, Built for the FutureMirroring the inherently flexible design of Appear’s X Platform, VX has been developed as a modular, API-first, compute-native software platform that can be rapidly configured and expanded. As media workflows continue to shift towards cloud software environments, VX enables customers to future-proof their operations, providing a foundation for continued innovation in media transport, processing, and distribution.“VX is more than just a product - it’s a living platform that will evolve as broadcasters’ requirements change,” said Andy Rayner, CTO at Appear. “It reflects the industry’s movement towards next-generation, software-native media workflows and, when combined with our X Platform, gives our customers an ecosystem that is unparalleled in its robustness, unwavering performance and adaptability. Service providers can now transition to IP workflows with complete confidence when the moment is right for them.”See VX in Action at NAB 2025Appear will showcase live demonstrations of the VX Media Gateway at Booth W2042 at NAB Show 2025. Visit www.appear.net for more details.About AppearHeadquartered in Oslo, Norway, Appear is a leader in live production technology, specialising in high-capacity, sustainable solutions for media processing and content delivery. Our portfolio is designed to support the most complex scenarios of live event contribution, adapting seamlessly to the ever-evolving dynamics of the media, entertainment, and sports industries.Over the past 20 years, Appear’s world-renowned team of experts made us the most progressive and forward-thinking company in the industry. Our relentless emphasis on modularity and functional versatility places us at the forefront of driving innovation in live production technology.We proudly count the world’s leading content creators amongst our esteemed list of customers who trust our solutions to deliver the highest-profile live media with integrity and efficiency.Appear’s global operation includes centres of excellence in London and Los Angeles.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.