Ivy En Rose Partners with Junior League of San Francisco for Exclusive Community Event on May 8, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivy En Rose , San Francisco’s premier elite MedSpa, is proud to announce an exciting partnership with the Junior League of San Francisco for an exclusive community event that champions women’s empowerment, beauty, and well-being. Taking place on May 8, 2025, at Ivy En Rose’s new state-of-the-art facility located at 323 West Portal Ave., this event is a testament to the power of women-led businesses coming together to uplift their community.

More than just a luxury destination for beauty and wellness, Ivy En Rose has solidified itself as a true community staple, consistently giving back and collaborating with local leadership teams to inspire and support women. Despite a most recent and unfortunate setback, where a building fire forced the business to close in late 2024, Ivy En Rose has risen from the ashes to reopen its doors with a dare we say, fiery passion, to continue serving its community. The founder, Arusyak Abrahamyan, worked tirelessly for months to reserve her new location just a few blocks away from the old one, ensuring her loyal and local neighborhood that Ivy En Rose is here to stay.

The Junior League of San Francisco helps empower women to develop civic leadership skills, while creating real change in San Francisco by advancing social activism-focused projects that directly benefit the community. As two women-owned organizations, Ivy En Rose and the Junior League of San Francisco share a common mission: to encourage and help women look, feel and be their best, inside and out. This collaboration, which aims to be one of many to come, highlights the impact of strong female leadership in both business and philanthropy, creating opportunities for local women to connect, learn, and celebrate their achievements.

“At Ivy En Rose, we believe that true beauty radiates from confidence and self-care,” said Arusyak, Founder of Ivy En Rose. “Partnering with the Junior League of San Francisco allows us to extend that belief beyond our doors and into the community, offering a space where women can come together to support, inspire, and uplift one another.”

The event will feature exclusive beauty and wellness experiences, expert insights, and opportunities for guests to engage with both organizations in their shared mission of fostering confidence, leadership, and self-care. Open to the public, this event is an opportunity for the San Francisco community to experience the synergy of two organizations committed to enhancing the lives of women while contributing to the sustained growth of the local economy.

This must-attend event is expected to draw a dynamic crowd of community leaders, entrepreneurs, and individuals eager to embrace wellness and empowerment. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the incredible resources and expertise that Ivy En Rose and the Junior League of San Francisco bring to the local landscape.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1578b6b4-b58f-40e3-843b-9d608348ed58

