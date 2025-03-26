Peachscore Cohort 16 Welcomes 41 Innovative Startups to Data-driven Accelerator Program

Irvine, California, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peachscore, the world’s largest data-driven accelerator platform, proudly welcomes 41 promising startups to its Cohort 16. This new group of innovators represents a diverse range of industries and global markets, reinforcing Peachscore’s commitment to empowering early-stage companies with the resources, insights, and network needed to accelerate their growth.

Peachscore’s data-driven acceleration platform continues to redefine startup acceleration by leveraging AI-powered analytics, structured data insights, and a comprehensive support system to help founders navigate the complexities of building and scaling their businesses. Since its inception, Peachscore has provided a transformative experience for startups, equipping them with tailored guidance, investor connectivity, and exclusive resources.

“Our global data-driven accelerator program has become a launchpad for global innovation,” said Peyman Shahmirzadi, COO and Head of the Data-Driven Accelerator at Peachscore. “Cohort 16 reflects our ongoing mission to support visionary founders globally and help them thrive in today’s competitive landscape.”

The full roster of companies within Cohor 16 spans 19 industries including:

Administrative Services

Ed Kim, OC Decks, https://ocdecks.com/

Apps

Biotechnology

Noel Gonzalez, Targeted Biosciences Inc, https://targetedbioscience.com/

Blockchain

Education

Finance and Banking

Samuel Imagie, FinFuse, https://www.finfuse.com/

Arnold Kavaarpuo, Stac.ai, https://stac.ai/

Guy Elitzur, replantin’, https://replantin.com/

Mamolewa Karombo, African Wealth Oasis https://awoinvest.com

Jim Ryan, Stealth

Food and Beverage

Giuliana Shmigelsky, Cove Valley Organics, https://covevalleyorganics.com/

Health Care

Richard Squires, Narra

Guillemette Duchateau, Olva Medical, https://www.olva-medical.com/

David Ferrini, Drop Digital Health, https://www.dropdigitalhealth.com/

Charline d'Oultremont, BuddyRise Inc., https://buddyrise.com/

Leena Maharaj, Durenia Pharmaceuticals, Stealth

Information Technology

Lisa Fagen, Promolytics, https://promolytics.net/

Minh Nguyen, Miranki,https://www.miranki.com/

Steve Sarakas, Emergent Web, https://callplex.com/

Joseph Anane, Figurative

Law and Government

Lesly Arun Franco, Aracor, https://www.aracor.ai/

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Tara Garmon, Fan Artistry, https://www.fanartistry.com/

Michael Behan, Pulsed, https://www.pulsed.me/

Andrew Classen, Rowan Productions, https://www.chasin-the-dream.com/

Jonathan Giesen, Mix-IP, https://mixip.io/

Khalilah Brown, MediaUClips, https://mediauclips.com/

Jamilyn Segal, ScriptDoor Inc., https://scriptdoor.com/

Real Estate

Science and Engineering

Software

Olga Sokol, Cleany, https://cleany.ca/

Garik Harutyunyan, B2 task, https://b2task.com/

Kenno Kink, Rentster Online OÜ, https://rentster.eu/

Sustainability

Marc-André Bélisle, Synertium, https://synertium.com/

Robert Cobbold, Native Squared, https://nativesquared.com/

Giorgia Vicari, Brilliant Ideas Planet, https://brilliantideasplanet.com/

Supply Chain and Logistics

Heather Claus, Flex Axion, https://flexaxion.com/

Travel and Hospitality

Other

Saurabh Chanderiya, Gyan Rang, https://anoorabh.com

As part of the program, the selected startups will receive unparalleled access to industry-leading mentorship, fundraising opportunities, and strategic partnerships. Peachscore remains dedicated to fostering a community that bridges the gap between data intelligence and entrepreneurial success.

Cohort 16 marks another milestone in Peachscore’s continued growth and influence in the startup ecosystem. With each cohort, Peachscore strengthens its role as a global innovation catalyst, equipping founders with the critical tools and connections to scale effectively.

For more information, visit www.peachscore.com.



About Peachscore

Contact InformationPeachscore is a data-driven accelerator platform that leverages data intelligence, automation, and human expertise to empower early-stage companies globally at scale. The program runs 12 cohorts annually, each featuring a 12-week accelerator experience that culminates in a graduation certificate endorsed by global partners, demo day, and a full year of ongoing support from time of enrollment. Founders gain access to AI-driven recommendations, benchmarking insights, and a $2M perks catalog from top service providers. Additionally, they benefit from over 500 hours of office hours for mentorship, detailed pitch deck reviews and potential connections with investors for funding, corporations for customer acquisition, and government agencies for expansion opportunities.

Contact Information

Peyman Shahmirzadi

Co-founder & COO

Peachscore

Email: accelerator@peachscore.com

Website: www.peachscore.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.