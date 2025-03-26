Western Computer and Solution Systems Join Forces to Expand Microsoft Business Solutions and IT Services 

OXNARD, Calif., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Computer, a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Cloud ERP and Customer Engagement (CE) solutions, is excited to announce that it is joining forces with Solution Systems, Inc. (SSI), a Chicago-based Microsoft partner with deep expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central (BC)/NAV and IT Managed Services (MSP). This strategic combination strengthens Western Computer’s ability to deliver end-to-end Microsoft solutions while enhancing service offerings for customers across North America.

By integrating SSI’s expertise, Western Computer, a member of Pine Services Group, expands its ability to deliver Business Central solutions, enhance managed IT services, and provide deeper Microsoft Modern Work capabilities—empowering businesses with a more complete technology stack.

“This is an exciting milestone for Western Computer as we continue to strengthen our Microsoft offerings and better serve our customers,” said Kristen Sage, CEO at Western Computer. “By combining forces with Solution Systems, we’re deepening our ability to help businesses digitally transform through Microsoft’s full suite of solutions.”

The integration of Solution Systems into Western Computer’s operations brings numerous advantages for customers, employees, and the broader Microsoft ecosystem. With Solution Systems' deep expertise in Business Central/NAV and IT Managed Services, Western Computer is now positioned to offer a more comprehensive portfolio of Microsoft solutions, allowing customers to seamlessly manage their business applications and IT infrastructure under one trusted provider. Additionally, the combined strength of both companies’ sales and delivery teams enables Western Computer to attract and support more customers, opening new opportunities to participate in Microsoft’s partner programs and accelerating overall business growth.

Customers will also benefit from an expanded team of experts, providing enhanced support and deeper insights into Microsoft’s latest technologies. This collaboration ensures balanced workloads for delivery teams while fostering knowledge-sharing and professional development among employees. Furthermore, the addition of IT MSP services allows Western Computer to partner even more closely with customers by supporting their entire Microsoft tech stack, driving operational efficiency and long-term success.

“Western Computer and SSI joining forces strengthens our position in the Microsoft ecosystem,” added Kristen Sage. “We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for our customers and employees while leveraging our collective expertise to deliver even greater impact.”

About Western Computer

Western Computer is a Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) founded in 1987 to empower and enable businesses. Specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform solutions, services, and support, our 150+ senior-level experts bring advanced functional and industry expertise to companies across North America. With over 35 years of ERP, CRM, and business intelligence experience—and more than 1,250 successful implementations—we deliver solutions to meet the unique needs of specialized industries and companies of all sizes.



Western Computer is a member of Microsoft’s 2024/2025 Inner Circle, as well as a Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist for the third consecutive year and receiving top accolades in G2’s Winter 2025 report.

Learn more at www.westerncomputer.com or call (805) 581-5020.



Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Amanda Sherry

Vice President of Marketing

Western Computer

Amanda.sherry@westerncomputer.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.