Global Acrylic Polymer Market Poised for Growth Amid Expanding Applications Across Industries

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for coatings and adhesives from various industries is contributing significantly to market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global acrylic polymer market size was USD 591.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The global acrylic polymer market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by increasing demand across industries such as automotive, textiles, healthcare, and consumer goods. Acrylic polymers, known for their versatility and durability, are widely used in coatings, adhesives, and cleaning products, among other applications. Despite supply chain disruptions and fluctuating raw material prices, the market continues to expand due to the material’s superior properties and widespread applications.

The market intelligence study Acrylic Polymer weighs upon its global standing in the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. The study employs both primary and secondary research techniques to assess, interpret, segment as well as forecast the total revenue generated by the industry across different regions. To determine the size, share and development rate of the business, the research determines the performance across different product categories and geography. The study further offers detailed statistical analysis regarding key factors including the drivers, opportunities, challenges and restraints that have a substantial effect on the progress of the Acrylic Polymer market.

Download Free Exclusive Sample PDF@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/public/request-sample/1017

Market Growth Drivers

Acrylic polymers are gaining traction in the coatings and adhesives industry due to their excellent thermal stability, elastic recovery, and stain resistance. The textile industry benefits from acrylic polymer coatings for yarns, as they offer easy washing and enhanced durability. In cleaning applications, these polymers play a vital role in stain removal and color retention.

Leading companies are investing in product innovation to cater to evolving consumer needs. For instance, Lubrizol Corporation's Noverite K-700 series enhances the effectiveness of dishwashing detergents and surface cleaners. Additionally, the automotive sector relies on acrylic polymers for manufacturing lighting components and exterior vehicle parts.

Challenges Impacting the Market

Geopolitical conflicts, such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, have led to supply chain disruptions and increased raw material costs. Acrylic polymer production relies heavily on oil and gas, and fluctuating crude oil prices are impacting the industry. Despite these challenges, the demand for acrylic polymers remains strong, supported by their wide-ranging benefits across industries.

Segment Insights

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Leading the Market

PMMA dominates the acrylic polymer market due to its extensive use in the healthcare sector. It is widely utilized for filling gaps between bone structures and implants, manufacturing dentures, and producing intraocular lenses. The material’s biocompatibility, lightweight nature, and resistance to temperature stress make it an essential component in medical applications.

Sodium Polyacrylate Gaining Momentum

The sodium polyacrylate segment is witnessing moderate growth due to its diverse applications in consumer goods, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. This polymer is commonly used in disposable nappies, cosmetics, detergents, and moisture-retaining agricultural products. Its high absorption capacity makes it a preferred material in diaper production, reducing skin irritation. Additionally, it plays a crucial role in microencapsulation, enhancing stability and effectiveness in pharmaceutical formulations.

Application Trends

Paints & Coatings Dominating the Market

The paints and coatings segment holds a significant market share, fueled by growing awareness of acrylic polymer-based products’ benefits. These polymers are preferred in automotive and industrial coatings due to their exceptional UV stability, durability, and resistance to heat and chemicals. Acrylic polymer coatings also find applications in textiles, offering enhanced weather resistance for upholstery and fabrics.

Request For An Discount@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/public/request-discount/1017

Cosmetics Sector Showing Steady Growth

The cosmetics industry is seeing increased demand for acrylic polymer-based products, especially in water-resistant formulations. These polymers are widely used as thickeners, texturing agents, and film formers in skincare, haircare, and makeup products. The development of highly cross-linked acrylic polymers is further driving their adoption in premium beauty and personal care products.

Acrylic Polymer Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global acrylic polymer market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective acrylic polymer solutions.

Some major players operating in the market are:

The Dow Chemicals Company

BASF SE

Toagosei Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Arkema S.A.

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Chemipol

MCTRON Inc.

Nouryon

Gellner Industrial LLC

Acrylic Polymer Latest Industry Updates

On 28 July 2021, Danimer Scientific, Inc., which is a Georgia, U.S-based leading bioplastics company dedicated to the development and production of biodegradable polymer materials, announced the signing of a definitive agreement in a cash transaction valued at USD 152 million to acquire Novomer, Inc., which is a New York-based leading developer of conversion technology, for the production of Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)-based resins and other biodegradable materials. Novomer's Poly 3-Hydroxypropionate (p3HP) is highly complementary to Danimer's inputs and will be used as a critical component in certain resins. In addition, by incorporating Novomer's p3HP into Danimer's consumer solutions, the company expects to gain greater flexibility in meeting an even broader range of consumer needs, as well as to be more competitive in the market. Moreover, Danimer will also reduce the amount of fermentation required in the production of its resins by blending these inputs.

On 18 May 2022, DIC Corporation, which is a leading manufacturer of organic pigments and synthetic resins for a variety of applications in the automotive, electronics, food, and housing industries, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Ideal Chemi Plast Private Limited, which is based in Maharashtra, India, has begun construction on a new coating resins production facility in the state's Supa industrial area. This plant's main products would be coating resins such as acrylic, polyester, and alkyd, among others. In addition, this new production facility will significantly increase Ideal Chemi Plast's resin production capacity, allowing it to keep up with rising demand in India. Moreover, the plant will install a zero liquid discharge system, allowing it to process all wastewater internally and produce clean water suitable for industrial use.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here: https://www.emergenresearch.com/public/industry-report/acrylic-polymer-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global acrylic polymer market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyvinyl Acetate

Polyacrylamide

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Dentistry

Cosmetics

Paints & Coatings

Cleaning

Others

The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyse raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Acrylic Polymer market for the forecast period, The new intelligence study further digs deep to extract all data pertaining to aspects such as production capability, spending power, customer preference and potential customers to offer usable business information. This report can be considered as a cautious assessment of the target customers, their requirements, geography generating maximum sales and potential distribution channel.

Request For Customization Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/public/request-for-customization/1017

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Acrylic Polymer Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Acrylic Polymer Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Acrylic Polymer Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Acrylic Polymer Market

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Acrylic Polymer Market Size@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/public/industry-report/acrylic-polymer-market/market-size

Acrylic Polymer Market Share@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/public/industry-report/acrylic-polymer-market/market-share

Acrylic Polymer Market Trends@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/public/industry-report/acrylic-polymer-market/market-trends

Acrylic Polymer Regional Market Demand@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/public/industry-report/acrylic-polymer-market/regional-market-demand

Acrylic Polymer Market Analysis@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/public/industry-report/acrylic-polymer-market/market-analysis

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.