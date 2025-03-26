5G in Healthcare Market Poised for Significant Growth, Revolutionizing Patient Care Worldwide

Emergen Research Logo

The 5G in Healthcare Market is anticipated to grow due to factors such as increasing adoption of telemedicine, advancements in connected medical devices

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G in Healthcare Market size is expected to grow from 51.4 billion by the end of 2024 to 1117.9 billion by 2033, registering a revenue CAGR of 40.80% during the forecast period. The global healthcare industry is set for a major transformation as the adoption of 5G technology accelerates. With its high-speed connectivity, ultra-low latency, and ability to handle large volumes of data, 5G is driving innovations such as remote patient monitoring, real-time diagnostics, and seamless telemedicine services. This development is particularly impactful for rural and underserved regions, where access to quality healthcare has traditionally been limited.

Telemedicine and Remote Care Get a Major Boost

The rapid adoption of telemedicine has been one of the defining trends in modern healthcare, with the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the urgent need for robust network infrastructure. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a 40% increase in telemedicine adoption during the pandemic, underscoring the demand for high-quality virtual healthcare solutions. 5G technology is now addressing previous challenges such as lagging connections, unreliable video consultations, and delayed diagnostics.

In the United States, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) allocated $200 million to its COVID-19 Telehealth Program, significantly expanding telemedicine services. This investment has enabled real-time consultations for over 25 million rural residents, bridging critical healthcare gaps. Similarly, India has launched pilot projects integrating 5G in rural health centers, leading to a 30% improvement in consultation response times. Meanwhile, the European Union's Horizon 2020 Initiative has enhanced telemedicine and patient monitoring services, increasing productivity in remote care by 25%.

Connected Medical Devices and IoT Transform Patient Monitoring

The rapid expansion of connected medical devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) is another key driver of 5G adoption in healthcare. These technologies rely on fast, reliable networks to provide real-time patient data and improve decision-making. In 2023 alone, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved more than 500 new connected medical devices, including continuous glucose monitors, smart infusion pumps, and remote heart rate trackers.

Governments and private organizations worldwide are investing heavily in 5G-enabled healthcare solutions. The European Union has allocated €1.5 billion under the Digital Europe Program to enhance IoT-powered healthcare systems. Early results show a 20% improvement in patient response times and reduced hospital readmissions. Similarly, Japan’s Ministry of Health reported a 35% improvement in managing chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes through 5G-powered wearable health monitors.

Challenges in 5G Adoption: High Costs and Limited Access

Despite its immense potential, the expansion of 5G in healthcare faces significant challenges. High infrastructure costs remain a primary concern, with the International Telecommunication Union estimating that global 5G investments will exceed $250 billion by 2025. Many low-income and developing countries struggle to afford these expenditures, delaying widespread adoption.

Limited access to reliable internet services also hampers progress, particularly in remote regions. The World Bank reports that 37% of rural populations in low-income countries lack stable internet access, preventing the deployment of 5G-enabled healthcare solutions. Upgrading existing healthcare facilities to support 5G-compatible devices adds another financial burden, particularly for smaller hospitals and clinics.

To address these barriers, various governments are implementing public-private partnerships. India’s “5G Rural Initiative” subsidizes infrastructure costs, while the U.S. FCC’s $9 billion 5G Fund for Rural America is expanding connectivity in underserved areas. These efforts are critical in ensuring equitable access to next-generation healthcare solutions.

5G Hardware and Services Drive Market Growth

The 5G healthcare market is segmented into hardware, services, and connectivity components. The hardware segment, which includes 5G-enabled medical devices, base stations, antennas, and routers, is currently leading the market. In 2023, the U.S. FCC reported that $15 billion was spent on 5G network infrastructure, supporting applications such as connected ambulances and smart hospitals. Similarly, the European Investment Bank (EIB) financed €2.2 billion in healthcare-related 5G projects.

Meanwhile, the services sector is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, driven by the increasing demand for telemedicine, remote monitoring, and AI-powered diagnostics. The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) expanded its 5G-enabled telehealth services in 2024, resulting in a 30% rise in remote patient consultations. India’s 5G Telemedicine Network Initiative is also revolutionizing healthcare delivery, reducing patient travel time by 25% and improving access to specialists in underserved regions.

5G in Healthcare Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of 5G in the healthcare market is dominated by major players that focus on innovation, partnerships, and the large-scale deployment of 5G solutions. Companies such as Ericsson, Huawei, and Qualcomm are driving competition by collaborating with healthcare providers for remote surgeries, telemedicine, and AI-driven diagnostics. Government-backed initiatives like FCC's 5G Fund for Rural America further boost industry growth. With advancements in technology and growing investments, the industry outlook remains promising to ensure a continuous evolution in healthcare delivery worldwide.

In June 2024, Ericsson announced a strategic partnership with a European healthcare consortium to deploy 5G networks across multiple hospitals. This initiative aims to enhance telemedicine capabilities, enabling real-time, high-resolution imaging and virtual consultations for improved patient outcomes.

Some of the key companies in the global 5G in Healthcare market include:

AT&T Inc.

Verizon

China Mobile International Limited

Quectel

Telit Cinterion

TELUS International

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Orange

NEC Corporation

5G in Healthcare Latest Industry Updates

In April 2024, Qualcomm Technologies introduced its new 5G-enabled healthcare platform, designed to support remote patient monitoring and wearable medical devices. The platform promises seamless connectivity and low latency for critical applications in rural and urban healthcare facilities.

In February 2024, Huawei launched its 5G Healthcare Innovation Lab in the Middle East to accelerate the adoption of 5G-enabled medical solutions. The lab focuses on testing technologies such as remote surgeries and AI-based diagnostics in collaboration with regional hospitals.

In December 2023, AT&T partnered with a leading U.S. hospital network to deploy its 5G infrastructure for advancing telehealth services. This collaboration includes the implementation of augmented reality (AR) tools for medical training and real-time patient care in emergency scenarios.

5G in Healthcare Market Segmentation Analysis

By Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Hardware

Services

Connectivity

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Connected Medical Devices

Remote Patient Monitoring

AR/VR

Asset tracking for medical devices

Connected Ambulance

By End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Other End Users

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2024 - 2033? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

· What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the 5G in Healthcare market during the forecast period?

· Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the 5G in Healthcare market?

· What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the 5G in Healthcare market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the 5G in Healthcare market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

