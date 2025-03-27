IPD Showcases Innovation at Bauma Munich 2025 – Booth C4.537-1

Bauma Munich 2025 - IPD Parts

IPD will attend Bauma Munich 2025 and is offering FREE entry vouchers—visit Booth C4.537-1 in the USA Pavilion to see their latest engine innovations.

This event gives us a global stage to connect with our customers, meet new partners, and showcase how our innovations are helping extend the life and performance of heavy-duty engines,” — Michael Badar, President of IPD

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC), a global leader in aftermarket heavy-duty engine parts, is proud to announce its participation in Bauma Munich 2025, the world’s largest trade fair for construction machinery, running from April 7–13, 2025. IPD will be exhibiting in the USA Pavilion at Booth C4.537-1, where the team will present its latest innovations and connect with industry professionals from around the world.

Visitors to IPD’s booth will experience firsthand the company’s commitment to engineering excellence, with a display of high-quality parts including its newest innovations: cryo-treated valvetrain components for the G3500 engine series, cryo-treated head bolts for the Caterpillar 3500 series, and its trusted lineup of pistons, liners, and gasket sets.

“We’re excited to bring the IPD brand to Bauma Munich,” said Michael Badar, President of IPD. “This event gives us a global stage to connect with our customers, meet new partners, and showcase how our innovations are helping extend the life and performance of heavy-duty engines in construction and power generation around the world.”

IPD’s sales and marketing team will be present throughout the show, including Ahmed Hassan, Director of Business Development, International. “Bauma is the ideal platform for us to strengthen relationships and expand into emerging markets,” said Hassan. “It’s always a great opportunity to meet the end users of our products, listen to their needs, and demonstrate how IPD delivers quality, reliability, and support on a global scale.”

In appreciation of its global customers, IPD is offering complimentary entry vouchers to Bauma 2025. Existing and prospective customers can contact their IPD representative to request a free pass to the event.

Attendees are invited to visit IPD at Booth C4.537-1 in the USA Pavilion to explore the company’s advanced product lineup and speak directly with the people behind the brand.

For more information, please contact Joni Kneller, Senior Marketing Manager, at (310) 602-5308 or via email at jkneller@ipdparts.com.

About IPD

Established in 1955, IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC) is a trusted manufacturer of industrial parts and serves a diverse range of industries including on-highway, construction, oil and gas, power generation, marine, and more. IPD provides the heavy-duty engine market with quality and innovative parts to extend the equipment's life and performance, while providing value and improving the bottom line. IPD customers can rely on exceptional customer service, and superior support anywhere in the world. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, and Waukesha® engine applications. For more information, visit IPDParts.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.