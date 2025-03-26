1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Sees Strong Growth Driven by Sustainability Trends and Expanding Industrial Applications

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing demand in various industries, particularly in the production of biodegradable plastics, such as polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 1, 3- Propanediol (PDO) Market size is expected to grow from 0.426 billion by the end of 2024 to 1.0 billion by 2033, registering a revenue CAGR of 10.10% during the forecast period. The latest market intelligence study on 1, 3- Propanediol (PDO) market relies on statistics derived from the application of both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the operational model, opportunities and competitive landscape of 1, 3- Propanediol (PDO) market for the forecast period, 2024 - 2033. Importantly, the research taps critical data about the niche segments, market share, size, and growth rate to offer business owners, field marketing executives and stakeholders a competitive edge over others operating in the same industry.

The global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the increasing demand for sustainable materials in industries such as textiles, packaging, and automotive. The shift towards bio-based products and the rising use of PDO in resin applications are key drivers of this market expansion.

Growing Demand for Sustainable Alternatives

The increasing need for biodegradable plastics, particularly polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT), is propelling the PDO market forward. As consumers and businesses seek eco-friendly alternatives to petroleum-based plastics, PDO—derived from renewable resources like corn and glycerol—offers a sustainable solution. The demand for bio-based textiles, including Triexta fibers, is also rising, further contributing to market growth. Global textile fiber production is expected to grow from 14 kilograms per capita to approximately 17.5 kilograms per capita by 2030, reflecting a strong trend towards sustainable fabrics.

Expanding Applications in Resins and Personal Care Products

PDO’s versatility extends beyond textiles. It is a key ingredient in bio-based resins used for coatings, adhesives, and composites in the automotive, construction, and electronics industries. These PDO-based resins offer improved durability, thermal stability, and a lower environmental footprint compared to traditional petroleum-derived resins.

In the personal care sector, PDO is widely used in skincare and haircare products due to its high purity, low toxicity, and moisture-retaining properties. The rising consumer preference for natural and sustainable personal care items is further boosting PDO adoption. In 2021, China ranked as the third-largest cosmetics importer, with a total import value of approximately USD 18.5 billion, highlighting a growing market for sustainable beauty products.

Market Challenges: Cost Competition from Substitutes

Despite its advantages, the PDO market faces challenges due to the availability of lower-cost substitutes such as ethylene glycol and other petrochemical-based alternatives. While PDO provides sustainability benefits, its higher production cost—especially when derived from renewable sources—poses a barrier to widespread adoption, particularly in price-sensitive industries.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad 1, 3- Propanediol (PDO) market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the 1, 3- Propanediol (PDO) market players.

1 3 Propanediol (PDO) Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

Market competition in the 1 3 Propanediol (PDO) industry is characterized by the presence of global and regional players such as DuPont, Technologies, Shell Chemicals LP, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., and others. Key market leaders are increasingly investing in bio-based PDO production methods to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly alternatives.

Companies are focusing on improving production efficiency, lowering costs, and enhancing the performance of PDO in various applications, such as textiles, resins, and cosmetics. With rising environmental regulations and consumer preference for green products, the competition is intensifying, driving continuous advancements in technology. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and new product developments are also expected to shape the market's competitive landscape.

In February 2023, Huntsman International LLC announced that it would be introducing three new products at the European Coatings Show. Among the new products scheduled for release at the show are a novel mono-polyether amine called JEFFAMINE M-3085 and a novel polyurethane system for intumescent coating called POLYRESYST IC6005.

Some of the key companies in the global 1, 3- Propanediol (PDO) Market include:

DuPont

Metabolic Biopolymer

Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd.

Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shell Chemicals LP

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Shenghong Group Holdings

Primient

Haihang Industry

Merck KGgA

Huntsman International LLC

1, 3- Propanediol (PDO) Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Convention

Bio-based

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Polytrimethylene Terapthalate

Polyurethane

Personal Care

Others

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2024 - 2033? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

· What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the 1, 3- Propanediol (PDO) market during the forecast period?

· Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the 1, 3- Propanediol (PDO) market?

· What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the 1, 3- Propanediol (PDO) market across different regions?

· What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the 1, 3- Propanediol (PDO) market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

