Porsche is further enhancing its in-car digital systems

Greater performance and new features lead updated digital ecosystem for new 2026 911, Cayenne, Panamera, and Taycan models

Atlanta., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche is improving the digital user experience for model year 2026 911, Taycan, Panamera and Cayenne model series starting in June. The revised Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system features more performance and offers access to the Porsche App Center. Other new features include Dolby Atmos® for a truly immersive sound experience, the Amazon Alexa® digital assistant and an expanded Porsche Connect package.

Optimized hardware for improved performance and capabilities

App center offering a wide range of services

Dolby Atmos® for an immersive sound experience

Integration of the Amazon Alexa® voice assistant

Porsche Connect included for 10 years

Porsche stands for dynamic, state-of-the-art technical solutions and the highest possible performance. This applies not only to powertrain and chassis technology, but also to the digital experience the sports car manufacturer offers. With the start of the new model year, the 2026 911, Taycan, Panamera and Cayenne model series will benefit from significant improvements in infotainment technology and an expanded range of new functions.

Thanks to new hardware, the PCM system is now more responsive. As well as greater computing power, it offers additional capabilities, such as direct access to a large number of third-party apps for native use directly in the PCM. To optimize the digital user experience, the Porsche Connect package is included as standard on these models for 10 years starting from model year 2026.

New App Center and Additional Digital Assistant

The Porsche App Center offers direct access to a large number of apps from different categories, following the example of well-known app stores from the smartphone or tablet sector. Porsche presented the App Center for the first time with the introduction of the Macan Electric and is now extending the functionality to other model lines.

For the first time, in addition to the Porsche Voice Pilot, Amazon Alexa® can also be used as a digital assistant while driving. The service can be used, for example, to control smart home functions such as automatic garage doors or home lighting. Other typical functions of Alexa include researching information, creating and editing to-do lists and shopping lists, playing podcasts and music, or checking the latest news and weather. It can also be used to control media and supports third-party apps. Alexa is activated via the voice command "Alexa" or via an individually configured button, or icon switch tile in the PCM.

Immersive Dolby Atmos® sound technology

With the PCM update, Porsche is also perfecting the sound experience for customers. For the first time, cars equipped with premium and high-end audio systems from brand partners Bose® and Burmester® feature the Dolby Atmos immersive sound technology, which creates a spatial sound experience for the occupants. Individual audio tracks and sounds can be placed anywhere around the listener and reproduced with unparalleled clarity, depth and precision. Passengers can almost feel as if they are sitting in the middle of an orchestra. The prerequisite for this experience is an audio source that supports Dolby Atmos – corresponding apps are available in the App Center. More than 90 percent of the world’s biggest music artists have already released their work in Dolby Atmos.

Through its improved PCM, Porsche is underlining its ambition to continuously expand the range of services offered to all model series and to offer its customers a contemporary, inspiring driving experience. Cars from the new model year can be ordered now and are expected to arrive at Porsche Centers in the U.S. as of late summer 2025.

