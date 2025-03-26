Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Anticipates Completion of New Hotel, ENT TERRACE ASAKUSABASHI, in Tokyo

TOKYO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or “the Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, today announced it expects to complete construction of its extended stay hotel, ENT TERRACE Asakusabashi, in April 2025.

An 8-room extended stay type hotel, ENT TERRACE Asakusabashi, located in Asakusabashi, Daitō, Tokyo, is made from reinforced concrete and has 9 floors above ground. It has a building area of 564.67 square feet and a land area of 821.7 square feet.

Asakusabashi—A Town of Timeless Craftsmanship

The Asakusabashi district is a small area, less than 1 square kilometer, consisting of Asakusabashi, Yanagibashi, Torigoe, and Kuramae 1-chome, with Sumida River to the east and the Kanda River to the south. Asakusabashi has its origin as a transportation hub and a wholesale district for dolls, stationery, and toys during the Edo Period. Today, Asakusabashi gives out a unique downtown atmosphere, where local businesses, craftsmen, and creators flock keeping alive the spirit of craftsmanship.









Folding Screen Depicting Edo Period, Right Screen, Six Panel (Asakusa Bridge Section) (Source: Lead Real Estate)

Property Features

[High Accessibility]

The nearest station to the hotel is the Asakusabashi station, which only takes about 4 minutes by walking.

The Asakusabashi station has good access to other major stations, such as Tokyo station (10 minutes) and Shinagawa station (20 minutes), and has smooth access to Central Tokyo.

[Wide Variety of Restaurants]

One of the appeals of Asakusabashi is the diverse selection of eateries that can be enjoyed: Japanese, Chinese, Cafes and so much more.

[Asakusabashi Wholesale District]

The Asakusabashi Wholesale District stretches about 700 meters long along Edo-dori Avenue and is home to a wide variety of specialty stores, including doll wholesalers, accessory parts, and balloons.

Given the wide selection of goods and low prices, the Asakusabashi Wholesale District attracts a lot of attention from handmade and DIY enthusiasts.





Location of ENT TERRACE ASAKUSABASHI and Major Stations Near to the Hotel (Source: Lead Real Estate)



About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

For Media and Investor Relations

Daisuke Takahashi

Chief Financial Officer

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

d-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp

+81 3-5784-5127

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the America’s, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com



Attachments

