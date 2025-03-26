Automotive Polymer Composites Market to Surge With 4.9% CAGR Revenue to Exceed US$ 17.23 Billion From 2025-2034

Automotive Polymer Composites Market

The growing demand for weightless vehicle designs is driving the market demand

Automotive polymer composites market to hit USD 17.23 billion by 2034, boosted by progression in fuel efficiency, 4.9% CAGR.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐒𝐃 10.69 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2024. 𝐁𝐲 2034, 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 17.23 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 4.9% 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 2025 𝐚𝐧𝐝 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The application of progressive materials to the automotive framework will need comprehensive proof of the presentation potential of the polymer composite structures involving enduring impacts, the development of accelerated, dependable manufacturing and gathering procedures with linked standard regulation, and proof of economic stimulus. The three presentation yardsticks pertaining to a contemporary material for usage in automotive structural applications are exhaustion, energy soaking up, and ride standard in context to noise, vibration, and harshness.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Currently, the thriving applications of automotive polymer composites is more subjected to swift, economical processing procedures and substances than it is on presentation attributes. There are several adequate contender procedures of generation involving accelerated resin conveyance molding, reaction molding, compression molding, and filament winding. Strict directives on discharge curtailment are pushing the automotive polymer composites market growth.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:Advancement of Electric Vehicles: The development of electric and autonomous vehicles is notably driving the demand for weightless and sturdy substances as these vehicles need progressive ingredients with improved performance potential. As per the International Energy Agency, in 2023, electric vehicle registrations in the US hit 1.4 million, labeling over 40% development from 2022. Polymer composites are growingly utilized for battery compounds to decrease weight and enhance thermal handling, which is crucial for optimizing range and productivity in EVs, boosting the automotive polymer composites market demand.Strict Discharge Directives by Governments: Governments globally are playing an important part in the acquisition of automotive polymer composites through stringent discharge directives and green enterprises. In March 2024, the Environmental Protection Agency concluded stricter Multi-Pollutant Emissions Standards for medium-duty and light-duty vehicles commencing with model year 2027. These levels target to notably decrease detrimental air contaminants improving air quality and public health.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:The automotive polymer composites market segmentation is based on material, manufacturing process, product, application, end user, and region.Based on material, the polyester segment accounted for the largest market share due to its outstanding mechanical attributes, economy, and convenience. Polyester composites provide elevated robustness, longevity, and aversion to abrasion, rendering them perfect for structural and non-structural automotive parts.Based on end users, the electrical vehicles segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR due to the escalating global shift towards sustainable movability and strict discharge directives. EV makers are growingly acquiring polymer composites to decrease vehicle weight, improving battery productivity and driving range.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:Europe spearheaded the automotive polymer composites market due to the region's strict ecological directives and a robust focus on decreasing vehicle emissions. European automakers are growingly acquiring weightless substances such as polymer composites to encounter these standards and improve fuel efficiency.Asia Pacific followed Europe in the regional expansion due to speedy industrialization, escalating automotive industry, and growing demand for weightless vehicles. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian passenger car market, estimated at USD 32.70 billion in 2021, is anticipated to grow to USD 54.84 billion by 2027, pushed by growing consumer demand and urbanization.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:Which segment by material accounted for the largest 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬 market share in 2024?In 2024, the polyester segment accounted for the largest market share.Which region held the largest automotive polymer composites market share in 2024?In 2024, Europe accounted for the largest market share.What is the regional scope of the market?The market includes regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.What are the factors driving the market?The factors driving the market are growth in electric and autonomous vehicles and government regulations and incentives.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Automotive Gears Market:3 in 1 Electric Drive Module (eDrive Modules) Market:Electric Vehicle Battery Coolant Market:Cold Chain Market:Automotive Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 