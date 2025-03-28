Avoid Common Mistakes When Appealing Property Taxes

Avoid common property tax mistakes when appealing your property taxes

TX, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Appealing property taxes is a complex process that requires careful planning and organization. There are many details that are easy to miss, and this can lead to undesirable results that can affect tax protests.Top Mistakes Property Owners Should Avoid When Appealing Property TaxesHere are the top 5 most common mistakes property owners make when appealing property taxes without expert:#1 Missing DeadlinesThere is risk in losing the right to appeal completely if the property owner does not submit the appeal by the deadline. Missing the deadline involves losing the right to appeal and a chance of paying more in taxes than necessary, and there are no adjustments. There are limited options for those who do not meet the deadline. There may be exceptions for very special cases, but they are rare and usually hard to get.Typically, property owners have until May 15th or 30 days after receiving their Notice of Appraised Value from the appraisal district to file a property tax appeal. The exact date varies depending on the location.To avoid these problems, it is important to know the deadline for filing an appeal in the owner's area and consider getting help from professionals who can provide guidance through the process.#2 Lack of PreparationNot understanding local rules and going into a hearing without proper documentation or research to support the case weakens the owner's argument. To prepare for a property tax appeal, it's essential to collect and organize the following documents and information:• Notice of Appraised Value• Comparable property information• Photos and evidence• Repair estimates• Appraisals or market analysis• Income and expense statements (for rental properties)By having these documents ready, owners will be better prepared to present a strong case for reducing their property tax assessment.Another aspect to consider is overlooking the property's condition. Failing to provide evidence of damage, needed repairs, or other factors that affect the property's value can result in a missed opportunity for a reduction.#3 Using the Wrong Property ComparablesComparing the property to others that aren't similar in terms of size, age, condition, or location, can compromise the appeal.To choose the right comparables owners will want to look for similarities in location (same neighborhood or nearby areas), square footage and layout, condition and age, property type, and recent sales date (within the last 6-12 months).Professionals who have experience in property tax appeals have access to comprehensive market data and can identify the most suitable comparables for your case.#4 Focusing on the Wrong FactorsThere are several factors to focus on when appealing to strengthen the case and increase chances of success.Arguing that the taxes are too high, rather than proving the property's assessed value is inaccurate, is often one of the main reasons why appeals aren’t successful for property owners. Some of the factors property owners should consider include:• Accuracy in property valuation by checking comparable sales and possible assessment errors.• Property conditions such as structural damage and repair, and market or neighborhood conditions.• Evidence and important documents such as photos of damage, recent sale prices of comparable homes, appraisals, etc.The appeal of the property tax assessment will be more effective if owners concentrate on these factors and collect as much evidence as possible.#5 Not Seeking Expert HelpGoing through the process alone without consulting professionals who understand property tax laws can limit chances of success due to lack of data and information. Without professional help property owners run the risk of:• Not understanding local tax laws and procedures• Not obtaining strong evidence• Difficulty Negotiating with Tax Authorities• Being at a higher risk of losing the tax appeal• Having limited access to data and resourcesAvoiding these mistakes can increase the likelihood of a successful appeal and potentially lower the property tax bill.Although it is doable to file a property tax appeal independently, the absence of expert help increases the chances of overlooking important steps and presenting an insufficient case. Property tax experts offer valuable negotiation skills, market data, and knowledge that can significantly increase the likelihood of success.5 Ways O’Connor Helps Property Owners Achieve SuccessO'Connor can make the property tax appeal process easier, more effective, and less stressful. Here’s how:#1 Expert AnalysisO'Connor's team of property tax experts know how to analyze property valuations and identify potential errors that can lower the assessed value.#2 Access to DataO'Connor has access to extensive market data and comparable property information that can help owners have a strong and accurate appeal.#3 Handling the PaperworkO'Connor takes care of all the paperwork and filing requirements, so property owners don't have to worry about missing deadlines.#4 RepresentationO'Connor's experts will present evidence, negotiate on the property owner's behalf, and represent the owner if the case advances to an Appraisal Review Board (ARB) hearing.#5 Client PortalO'Connor's secure client portal lets owners easily share necessary documents, track the progress of their appeal, and stay informed throughout the process.Working with O'Connor guarantees that clients will have access to professionals who are committed to achieving the most favorable outcome in the property tax appeal.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

